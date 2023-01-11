7 Features to Look for in the Top Visitor Management Software

If you’re in charge of managing visitors at your business or organization, you know how important it is to have a system in place that streamlines the process and keeps things running smoothly. That’s where visitor management software comes in.

But with so many options on the market, how do you choose the best one for your needs? Here are seven key features to look for in the top visitor management software:

Customizable sign-in process

The sign-in process is the first point of contact for your visitors, so it’s important that it’s seamless and efficient. Look for a visitor management system that allows you to customize the sign-in process to fit your specific needs. This might include adding your own branding, custom fields for collecting information, and the ability to require certain documents or permissions.

Pre-registration and appointment scheduling

If you have a high volume of visitors, or if you need to schedule appointments in advance, look for a visitor management system that allows for pre-registration and appointment scheduling. This can save time and hassle for both your visitors and your staff, and it ensures that everyone knows exactly when to expect each other.

Automatic badge printing

One of the most important features of any visitor management system is the ability to print badges. Look for a system that can automatically generate badges for your visitors, complete with their name, photo, and any other necessary information. This helps to ensure that your facility is secure and that everyone is easily identifiable.

Real-time visitor tracking

In the event of an emergency, it’s important to know exactly who is in your facility and where they are located. Look for a visitor management system that offers real-time tracking, so you can quickly and easily locate any visitors who may be in danger.

Advanced security features

Security should be a top priority when it comes to visitor management. Look for a system that offers advanced security features, such as two-factor authentication, access control integration, and the ability to set permissions and restrictions based on the visitor’s role or purpose.

Customizable reports and analytics

To get the most out of your visitor management system, you’ll want to be able to track and analyze data on your visitors. Look for a system that offers customizable reports and analytics, so you can see trends and patterns over time and make informed decisions about your visitor policies.

Integration with other systems

Finally, consider a visitor management system that can easily integrate with other systems you may be using, such as your calendar, CRM, or security systems. This can help to streamline your processes and make everything run more smoothly.

By keeping these seven features in mind, you’ll be well on your way to finding the best visitor management software for your business or organization. Streamlining your visitor process with the right system can help you save time, improve security, and make a great first impression on your visitors.

