Underground commercial tunnel in Las Vegas should be operational in 2020, Musk says

Elon Musk said a fully operational underground commercial tunnel in Las Vegas built by his startup Boring Company should be operational in 2020.

Musk tweeted late Friday that “Boring Co is completing its first commercial tunnel in Vegas, going from Convention Center to Strip.”

He said in a second tweet that it would be “hopefully fully operational in 2020.”

Boring tunnels underground is part of Musk’s plan to alleviate traffic in highly congested cities.

Must has said that the aim of the Boring Company is to improve tunneling speed until it reaches a point that making a tunnel network is financially feasibly.

“If you think of tunnels going 10, 20, 30 layers deep (or more), it is obvious that going 3D down will encompass the needs of any city’s transport of arbitrary size,” Must said.

Las Vegas awarded the Boring Company with a $48.7 million project to shuttle people underneath Las Vegas. On-site preparations reportedly began in September and construction started in October.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority told CNN Business: “We just broke ground mid-November and have its anticipated completion for the CES 2021 show.”

Musk said that once the company has completed ithe $52.5 million people-mover system from beneath the Las Vegas Convention Center to the Strip it will begin to “work on other projects.”

The planned system in Las Vegas will have three stops spread across the length of about a mile and transport visitors in Tesla electric vehicles. According to the Boring Company, the twin-tunnel “Loop” shortens would would be a 15-minute walk to a one-minute ride.