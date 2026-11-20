Customer reviews can affect more than a buyer’s opinion of a car: information about earlier prices and discounts may also change the outcome of a negotiation, according to research in Management Science.

Researchers Jisu Cao and Sha Yang used data from reviews of new-car purchases to examine two possible effects. Reviews can influence how attractive a product looks, and they can give buyers information they use when discussing the price.

The peer-reviewed study, published online in 2024 and included in the journal’s January 2025 issue, used a statistical model to compare those mechanisms. Its estimates describe the market and data studied, not a fixed discount that every customer can obtain.

Reviews can be information about a transaction

A conventional product review might discuss comfort, reliability or customer service. In a market where prices are negotiated, a reviewer might also mention the price they paid or whether a seller offered a discount.

A later buyer who reads those details may use them as a reference point when bargaining. The seller’s final price can then depend partly on information produced by earlier customers.

Cao and Yang modeled both product preference and bargaining power. Their analysis suggests that the bargaining channel was especially relevant to how information about previous prices and the frequency of discounts affected seller profits in their modeled scenarios.

A model is a simplified representation of a market. The researchers used it to estimate what might happen under alternative conditions, but those counterfactual results depend on the model and the data used to build it.

Why a positive review is not the whole outcome

Good feedback can make a product or seller more appealing. If that feedback also reveals how much a customer paid, it can give a later buyer a stronger reference point for a negotiation.

The study cautions that a seller offering a discount in exchange for positive feedback may face a trade-off: the review could attract interest while information about the concession affects later negotiations. The research does not establish that every such offer lowers profits.

There are also rules governing customer reviews. The US Federal Trade Commission’s guidance on its reviews and testimonials rule explains restrictions on certain practices, including compensation conditioned on a positive or negative sentiment. Businesses should check the rules applicable to their situation and market.

That legal question is separate from the researchers’ economic model. A review practice can affect consumer trust and compliance as well as the price eventually negotiated.

What businesses and buyers can check

For sellers, the research is a reminder to look beyond a star rating. Review content, the terms under which feedback is requested and how customers use price information can all matter when assessing a campaign or sales process.

For buyers, a review mentioning a previous deal is a starting point rather than a guaranteed offer. The product specification, financing, trade-in, fees, timing and location may differ from their own transaction. Comparing the total price and asking for written terms can make offers easier to assess.

Our earlier coverage examined how conditions around a purchase can influence customer ratings. Both studies show why the information behind a review can matter alongside its headline score.

The car-purchase data provide one setting in which to study negotiation. Further research would be needed to determine how closely the same effects apply to other products, sellers or payment arrangements.