MBN - Daily Bulletin
- Automotive: Will Brexit kill off UK’s largest car plant?
- Police Violence 1: US police shoot son of Gambian diplomat.
- Health 1: Testing ibuprofen for patients with coronavirus infection.
- Food: Soup sales up 35% during the coronavirus pandemic. Campbell CEO expects strong deman to continue.
- Markets 1: Wall Street rises steeply as investors encouraged by positive economic data.
- Tech: Are bosses spying on remote workers?
- UFO Aliens 1: Stafford, UK, is a UFO hotspot.
- US Elections: According to betting markets, Joe Biden is the clear favorite.
- Climate: Hurricanes are becoming more powerful, study shows.
- Health 2: Remdesivir speeds up recovery in patients infected with coronavirus.
- UFO/Aliens 2: Thousands of Brazilians spooked by bright-light UFOs in the sky.
- Lockdown Consequences: Sex workers who face a bleak future are scared.
- Psychology: Babies know when people imitate them.
- Economy: Australians facing first recession in 30 years.
- Police Violence 2: Australian authorities investigating US police violence against journalists.
- Health 3: How to reduce COVID-19 infection risk during George Floyd protests.
- Retail: Bicycle sales go through the roof during pandemic.
