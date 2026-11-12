Showing payment options earlier can influence online purchase decisions

Displaying accepted payment methods on a product page increased purchase likelihood in a series of studies that included online and field experiments, researchers report.

The Journal of Retailing research examines what happens when shoppers see payment information before reaching checkout. It suggests that the placement of familiar payment choices can affect a customer’s decision, though the effect was weaker when the page placed greater demands on attention.

The findings do not mean a logo will fix a difficult checkout or guarantee more sales. Retailers still need to offer the methods they advertise and make the full cost clear.

Why the product page matters

Many online stores show accepted payment methods during checkout. By then, a shopper has already selected a product and moved toward completing an order.

Showing the same information earlier can answer a practical question before that step: can the customer pay in a way they use? A retailer might identify accepted cards or digital wallets near the product details, for example.

Researchers Deniz Lefkeli, Nazli Gurdamar-Okutur and Francisco Villarroel Ordenes call the prominence of this information payment-option salience. They examined different presentations, including visible logos and information placed where a shopper must expand a section to see it.

What the research found

Across four studies, the researchers found higher purchase likelihood when payment options were made more prominent on the product page. Their proposed explanation is that the information helps shoppers mentally picture the act of paying.

The studies included both field and online experiments. The effect varied with the amount of other information demanding a person’s attention. The results should not be read as a fixed conversion increase for every retailer.

The team also examined the websites of 100 leading US retailers and found that 43 displayed some payment information on product pages. That is a description of the sites examined, not the proportion of all online stores.

Visibility is only one part of checkout

A shopper may still leave if delivery costs are higher than expected, the payment method fails, or an account is required unexpectedly. A familiar icon cannot correct those problems.

Our report on delivery and payment choices examined a separate survey about barriers to completing orders. It describes reported customer preferences rather than the effect of a particular page design.

For a merchant, a useful test compares similar visitors who see different versions of the product page. Measures can include progression to checkout, completed purchases, payment failures, refunds and the cost of any additional payment service.

Keep the information accurate

Payment methods can differ by country, device or order value. A store should avoid displaying an option where it is unavailable and should explain material fees or conditions at the appropriate point in the purchase.

A financing option may allow installments, but its terms and potential costs matter to the customer. Making a payment method prominent should not obscure those conditions or encourage shoppers to take on credit they do not understand.

The study gives online retailers a reason to examine when payment information appears. The practical test is whether clearer information helps customers complete suitable purchases without creating confusion elsewhere.