A World Bank Group program plans to help up to 100 small and medium-sized enterprises in Benin, The Gambia and Guinea use digital marketplaces, combining training with advice on payments and deliveries.

The E-GATE pilot is supported for 2026 through 2028, with consultations and preparation intended to inform business onboarding, training and mentoring during 2027, according to a World Bank program brief published on November 13.

The initiative is a plan, not evidence that the participating businesses have already increased their sales. Its results will depend on which firms join, how they use the support and whether they can fulfill orders profitably.

Getting beyond a marketplace account

E-GATE, short for Elevating Global Access Through E-commerce, will help firms assess business-to-business and consumer sales channels, prepare product listings and develop online-store skills. Businesses may also receive mentoring on customer communication, payments and order fulfillment.

Those steps address separate parts of a sale. A listing can attract interest, but an order also requires an accepted payment method, available stock, a delivery arrangement and a way to respond when something goes wrong.

The World Bank says it will collect information on digital readiness, sales, exports, employment and income. Measuring these outcomes can show what happened to participating firms; a comparison with similar nonparticipants would be needed to assess how much change was caused by the program.

Lessons from an earlier phase

The program’s first phase supported 83 enterprises in the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan during 2024 and 2025. The World Bank says participating firms reached customers in more than 70 international markets and reported deals valued above $25 million.

Those are the institution’s reported outcomes for that group, not a forecast for West Africa or proof that all the deals were completed sales. Business conditions, products and infrastructure differ across markets.

Our earlier reporting on electronic payments and small-business credit examined another possible consequence of digital transactions. Payment acceptance and credit access are related issues, but one does not guarantee the other.

What businesses can assess before joining a platform

A seller can compare marketplace fees, payment settlement times, delivery costs and return obligations before choosing a channel. Product photographs and clear descriptions matter, but so do margins after commissions, packaging and taxes.

The World Bank says interested businesses can contact the program team about selection and upcoming activities. Its brief does not promise acceptance or a specific return for any applicant.