Empty medical beds stand along a healthcare corridor in a representative stock photograph by adrian vieriu/Pexels.

A rural hospital payment program kept facilities open while inpatient capacity fell

Written by Christian Nordqvist

Published: 16:00, October 27, 2026

A federal payment program designed to protect small rural hospitals reduced closures but was also associated with fewer inpatient beds and smaller maternity services, according to an October study of its early rollout.

The research by Ian McCarthy and Katie Leinenbach finds that hospitals converting to Critical Access Hospital status had operating margins three to four percentage points higher after designation. The researchers also found reductions in beds, obstetric capacity and nursing staff, while outpatient volume was largely unchanged.

The National Bureau of Economic Research working paper examines a historical rollout, not the outcome of a new nationwide reform. It has not been peer reviewed. Its estimates describe changes around the program’s introduction and do not establish what will happen to every hospital today.

What critical access status changes

Congress established the program in 1997 to support eligible rural hospitals. Instead of relying entirely on the usual prospective payment approach for Medicare services, a designated hospital can receive reimbursement based on allowable costs under the program’s rules.

Eligibility comes with conditions concerning location, size and services. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services sets out certification requirements for the designation. Inpatient capacity limits can encourage a facility to operate on a smaller scale than it otherwise would.

For a hospital in a sparsely populated area, keeping the doors open can preserve emergency care and some local services. A hospital that remains open with fewer beds or without a maternity unit may nevertheless leave patients traveling farther for certain kinds of care.

Higher margins alongside smaller operations

McCarthy and Leinenbach used hospital designation, survey and financial records, comparing early converting hospitals with similar hospitals in states where the program became available later. States introduced access between 1999 and 2002. The analysis uses weighted comparisons to make earlier outcome trends more alike.

The researchers report that margins improved while expenses fell with scale. They found no clear change in liquidity or capital investment. Emergency department visits declined, whereas outpatient volume was largely unchanged. The closure estimate and the capacity results should be read together: keeping a facility open does not ensure it retains its former range of services.

The paper’s authors estimate that the beds lost at converting hospitals could outweigh capacity preserved by the relatively small number of closures averted. That is an aggregate implication of their historical analysis, not a count of beds lost in every community.

Our reporting on California nursing homes and a staffing threshold examined a different setting but a related issue: the way a rule is designed can influence the size at which providers operate.

The result depends on what policymakers measure

Closure counts answer whether a hospital continues operating. They say less about bed availability, the presence of maternity care, staffing or the distance patients must travel for a service no longer offered locally.

Those measures can move in different directions. A smaller hospital may be financially more stable and still provide valuable care. At the same time, an inpatient service removed from that hospital may be costly or difficult for patients to reach elsewhere.

The study does not directly establish the program’s effect on every patient’s health, travel time or quality of care. Its historical comparisons also cannot isolate every other change in rural medicine since the early rollout. The work points to a broader evaluation problem: a policy intended to preserve hospital access needs to be assessed against the services that remain available, not just the number of buildings that stay open.

Christian Nordqvist Avatar
Christian Nordqvist
Christian has a love for the English Language. He spent various years as an English Language Teacher and then became an accomplished writer. He has had 80 books published, including “English for the Pharmaceutical Industry”, “English for Shipping” and “English for Law”. Prior to creating Market Business News, Christian co-founded Medical News Today and was Editor-in-Chief for the website for several years.

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