People enjoyed some activities more when they were encouraged to think about several simultaneous elements instead of treating the activity as a single experience, a set of consumer studies found.

Across 12 studies involving food, videos, music, paintings and games, Ceren Sahin, Anika Stuppy and Robert W. Smith examined how describing the same activity in different ways affected attention and enjoyment.

Their Journal of Consumer Research paper, published online in July 2026, reports limits to the effect. It did not improve enjoyment in the tested negative experiences or when people were already paying close attention for another reason.

One activity, several things to notice

A video combines pictures and sound. A meal can include several flavors and textures. The researchers compared a description that presented an activity as one whole with one that drew attention to its simultaneous components.

They found that the second description could lead participants to devote more attention to the experience. In some tests it also affected choices about whether to continue. The experience itself did not have to change for the description to change how participants evaluated it.

The result concerns activities people experience for enjoyment, not every product or service. Additional attention to an unpleasant experience is not the same as improving it.

What this means for businesses

A restaurant describing a meal might explain how ingredients contribute different flavors. A museum could help visitors notice both an artwork and the sounds accompanying an exhibition. Those examples are possible applications, not interventions tested at every restaurant or museum.

Descriptions need to reflect what customers actually receive. Calling attention to separate elements will not correct poor sound, an inaccurate menu or an inaccessible exhibit.

Our earlier coverage of a hotel review experiment examined a different question: how asking customers to review an experience can affect later spending. Presentation and the underlying experience both deserve attention.

Measure the outcome customers care about

A business can compare accurate descriptions of the same offer and track customer enjoyment, completion and repeat use, not just clicks. A test should keep the actual experience and price consistent where possible.

The research measured responses under specific study conditions. It does not promise a sales lift or establish that breaking every offer into more parts will improve it. A description is worth testing when it helps people notice something that is genuinely present.