Many small businesses referred to bank loan officers in Pakistan stopped pursuing finance before reaching a formal application, with the cost of borrowing or collateral among the reasons, research described by the World Bank found.

Researcher Emma Zhang followed 702 firms referred to loan officers and tested information and preparation interventions. The work examines a stage that conventional application records may miss: discussions that end before a bank formally screens a business.

In a World Bank research account published in November 2026, Zhang says the recruited firms were more likely than the average small business to have audited accounts and accept digital payments. The findings should not be treated as a representative survey of every Pakistani firm.

Where borrowers left the process

About 80% of firms requested a bank referral and 51% had an actual interaction with a loan officer. The largest drop occurred after an interaction but before a screening visit in which officers would verify business records.

Among firm and officer pairs that interacted without producing an application, 63% explicitly identified the interest rate or collateral as an obstacle. Another 27% said more generally that the business was no longer interested. Those figures describe reasons recorded for that group, not all firms approached by the researchers.

Collateral is an asset a lender can claim if a borrower does not meet the terms of a loan. Even when a program advertises a lower rate or does not require physical collateral, a firm’s actual quote and eligibility can differ.

Information did not guarantee a cheaper quote

The researchers randomly provided some firms with information about a promotional lending scheme and gave others preparation for their first meeting. Zhang reports that firms given scheme information were less likely to receive a quote at or below 9% and were quoted higher interest on average.

The study investigates possible explanations involving loan-officer incentives and concern about default. It does not establish that every bank or officer behaves the same way, and the work was presented as a job-market paper rather than a published, peer-reviewed journal article.

Questions a borrower can ask

A business comparing finance can request the proposed rate, repayment schedule, fees and collateral terms in writing, and ask how these compare with any advertised program. Eligibility and approval should be confirmed with the lender; a promotion is not an automatic promise of credit.

Our earlier reporting on electronic payments and access to credit described an association across firms in many economies. Neither study guarantees a loan to an individual business, but both show why the information available before a formal decision matters.