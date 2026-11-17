A study of 5,589 people in 21 countries found that several established patterns in mental accounting still appeared across the countries tested, even as the ways people pay have changed.

Mental accounting describes how people organize money into categories in their minds. Someone may treat a tax refund differently from wages even when both add the same amount to their bank balance.

The Journal of Consumer Research study, published in July 2026, revisited seven classic decision scenarios. All seven effects appeared in the same direction in the researchers’ pooled analysis, while 133 of 147 country-level effects met their statistical test.

Why the source of money can matter

Money can pay for many things regardless of where it came from, but households often earmark it for different purposes. A person may be comfortable spending a gift on a leisure purchase while preserving earnings for rent or bills.

Such categories can help people plan and control spending. They can also lead to inconsistent choices if a person overlooks the total cost of borrowing or treats two financially equivalent amounts as though they were fundamentally different.

The research team found that the measured effects were generally weaker in lower-income countries than in higher-income countries. That association does not establish that national income caused the difference, or that every person within a country makes decisions alike.

What marketers should take from the findings

A business may see different responses when customers evaluate a purchase from a travel budget, a gift card or a general household budget. The categories are examples of possible decision contexts, not evidence that one message will work for every audience.

A retailer can test how customers understand the total price, any recurring fee and restrictions before deciding whether a promotion is effective. It should not rely on framing to obscure the amount a buyer will ultimately pay.

Our earlier coverage of discount presentation in an online store illustrates another reason to measure comprehension and completed choices rather than assuming all equivalent offers feel equivalent.

What the replication covers

Replication asks whether an earlier finding can be observed again under a new test. Here the authors studied selected scenarios across a multinational sample. Their results support those patterns within the study design; they do not prove that every mental-accounting claim or marketing tactic works everywhere.

Country-level comparisons also aggregate many different people and circumstances. A company making pricing decisions still needs evidence from its own customers and a clear account of the full cost of its offer.