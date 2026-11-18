Owners of objects linked to a shared past were willing to accept lower prices from buyers who shared that connection in a series of consumer studies.

Katherine Christensen and Suzanne Shu examined how the perceived connection between a buyer and an object’s history affected sellers’ minimum acceptable prices. Their Journal of Marketing Research paper appeared in its 2024 volume.

The five main experiments included laboratory tests, a decision involving real goods and a field study with sellers on an online marketplace. The findings concern the goods and transactions studied; they do not imply that every owner will discount a meaningful possession.

Why a buyer’s connection can matter

The authors use heritage goods to describe objects associated with a shared past, such as a connection to a school or family tradition. A seller might care about the object’s financial value and also about whether the story associated with it continues after the sale.

In the studies, sellers with a heritage connection sometimes asked less from a buyer who shared it than from a buyer without the connection. The researchers propose that perceived loss of that shared connection helps explain the result.

In one laboratory test using university-linked goods, heritage-connected sellers named a lower minimum price for a buyer with the same connection. The amounts were specific to that task and should not be used as a discount rate for antiques or other markets.

Secondhand markets are not all alike

A professional dealer’s inventory, a family heirloom and a collectible may involve different motives. Condition, provenance, scarcity, selling fees and the alternatives available to the owner still influence price.

Buyers should describe their interests truthfully. A claimed connection does not establish the origin of an object, and a seller’s emotional attachment does not authenticate it. Independent appraisal can be useful for higher-value items.

Our earlier coverage of how retailers describe vintage products looked at a related issue: labels about the past need to match what is known about the product.

The research offers evidence that the identity and intentions of a buyer can matter to a seller alongside price. It does not establish that shared heritage should replace objective information about condition, ownership or value.