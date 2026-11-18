An online retailer’s product-page button sent more shoppers to the next page when it referred to delivery rather than purchase, according to a study of a sports retailer’s website. The difference was modest, but it illustrates how the information shown at one step can affect what happens next.

In the test involving 424,807 visitors, 57.47% moved forward after seeing a delivery-oriented cue, compared with 56.82% for a purchase-oriented cue. That is a difference of 0.65 percentage points in access to the next stage, not a 0.65% increase in completed orders.

The research by Antonin Woimant, Nadia Steils and Isabelle Collin-Lachaud, published in the Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services, examined several checkout interventions at one online sports retailer. Its results should not be assumed to apply unchanged to other stores.

Showing shoppers what comes next

The researchers studied what they call digital anticipation cues, information that helps a shopper understand a later stage of the purchase process. A reference to delivery can make the immediate next step clearer to someone who has chosen an item but does not yet know how it will arrive.

The test measured whether visitors reached a subsequent page. Moving forward can be useful for a retailer to track, but a visitor may still leave because the delivery price, timing or payment options do not suit them.

A separate DHL survey covered by MBN examined shoppers’ reported reasons for abandoning purchases. It did not test this button or measure its effect.

The value of a small difference

A change of less than one percentage point can matter at a large website, but the business value depends on what the additional visitors do later. A store should compare completed and paid orders, cancellations, support requests and margin, not just clicks on a button.

A reliable test assigns comparable visitors to each version over the same period. It should run long enough to account for ordinary variation and check results separately on mobile and desktop where sample sizes permit.

Make the promise accurate

A cue about delivery helps only if the next step provides the information customers need. Retailers can show available delivery options, likely timing and material charges as soon as those details can be stated accurately.

The evidence comes from one retailer and its specific customer journey. Other products, countries and checkout designs may produce different results. The practical lesson is to test whether a clearer description helps customers proceed, while ensuring that any information shown is accurate and accessible.