Adding a less-preferred item to an otherwise attractive set of future choices reduced the share of people choosing that set in 15 consumer studies, researchers found.

Stephanie Smith and Stephen Spiller examined decisions that occur in stages, such as choosing a restaurant before selecting a meal. Their Journal of Consumer Research article was published online in July 2026.

The result concerns the sets and decisions tested, not evidence that every additional menu item reduces sales. It suggests that people may evaluate an offer differently when they notice an option they do not like, even if a preferred option remains available.

The first choice comes before the second

A customer may select a restaurant and only afterward choose an entrée. If the menu still includes their favorite meal, adding another dish does not remove that choice. Yet the researchers found that a less attractive addition could lower the likelihood of choosing the overall set.

The effect grew as the gap between the preferred and less-preferred options widened. Mouse-tracking and an attention manipulation gave the researchers evidence that attention to the less-preferred choice contributed to the pattern.

The work covered three consumer-goods domains and risky gambles. It does not measure long-term restaurant profits or establish that a business should remove products that serve different customers.

Whose preferences are being measured?

An item one buyer dislikes may be the reason another visits. Removing it could reduce access for customers with dietary needs, different budgets or other preferences. An experiment should examine outcomes across customer groups rather than assuming one person’s ranking is universal.

Businesses can test how customers browse and understand a menu, compare completed orders and track complaints or returns. Organizing items clearly may help people find relevant choices without hiding legitimate options.

Our earlier reporting on variety in cosmetics likewise found that a larger assortment does not automatically translate into broader reach. The two studies investigate different products and outcomes.

For managers, the evidence points to a question that can be tested with their own customers: does an added choice help people find what they want, or make the overall offer harder to assess?