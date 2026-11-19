Online grocery shoppers assigned to a loyalty program with game-like features engaged more with its tasks and reported a stronger emotional connection to the retailer than those in a standard program, according to a study of 500 UK panel participants.

The Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services research also examined purchase frequency, but its reported associations do not establish that adding a game will increase profit or sales at every grocery business.

Lingli Qing, Guili Deng, Zenglu Zhang and Shunhao Mai combined survey responses and behavioral data with interviews. Participants were randomly assigned to a gamified or standard loyalty condition through the retailer’s digital platform.

What a game-like program adds

A loyalty program may give customers points or rewards for purchases. Gamification adds features such as challenges, progress feedback or recognition for reaching a goal. The aim is to make participation more engaging, although the reward and rules still determine what a shopper receives.

The researchers reported more frequent engagement with gamified tasks and stronger reported emotional bonds with the retailer. Their analysis also found an association between use of gamification and engagement, and an indirect statistical relationship with purchase frequency.

Random assignment strengthens the comparison between program conditions, but the reported relationship between usage, engagement and buying should not be read as proof that each step caused the next. The abstract does not provide a universal sales uplift.

Participation can have a cost

Interviews identified meaningful challenges and progress feedback as potentially useful, alongside concerns about privacy and excessive competition. A points challenge that asks for unnecessary personal data or pushes customers to buy things they do not need may harm trust.

For retailers, activity inside an app is not the same as profitable loyalty. A customer might complete a task without buying more, or buy earlier than planned rather than increasing total spending.

MBN previously reported on the operational problems that can undermine a loyalty campaign. The two studies address different questions: one looks at digital engagement, the other at implementation in stores.

Measure purchases and rewards together

A useful pilot would compare customers offered the new features with a similar group using the existing program. Measures could include repeat orders over a defined period, revenue after discounts, the cost of rewards, complaints and whether people continue to participate.

The sample and platform were specific to the UK grocery setting. Results may differ for other customers, products or rewards. Businesses should make the conditions clear, allow people to participate without unnecessary complexity and assess whether the benefits exceed the cost.