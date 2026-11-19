Features of augmented and virtual reality are associated with different parts of the online shopping journey, according to a review combining evidence from 126 independent samples and 36,386 participants.

The Journal of Retailing study found that immersion was most strongly associated with outcomes before purchase, while vividness was most strongly associated with purchase-stage outcomes. A sense of presence and interactivity were most strongly associated with outcomes after purchase.

Those are patterns in the evidence analyzed, not a promise that adding a virtual feature will raise a retailer’s conversion rate or reduce returns. The researchers also ran three experiments to test selected effects in specific settings.

Different features serve different purposes

Augmented reality adds digital elements to a view of the physical world, for example by showing a representation of furniture in a room. Virtual reality presents a simulated environment. Both can help people explore a product, though the quality and usefulness of the experience vary.

Researchers Minghao Li, Ruolan Chen, Markus Blut, Ruizhi Yuan and Bo Huang distinguished four attributes: immersion, vividness, presence and interactivity. In practical terms, those can describe how absorbing an experience feels, how clearly it presents a product, whether a user feels present and how much control they have.

A virtual preview might help a shopper assess size or appearance before ordering. After a purchase, an interactive guide might help the customer learn how to use an item. These examples illustrate possible uses; they were not all tested as business outcomes in the review.

A test needs a useful comparison

A new feature can attract attention simply because it is new. Retailers evaluating it can compare a group offered the feature with a similar group shown an ordinary product page, then examine purchases, returns and support contacts over a suitable period.

It is also useful to ask whether the feature answers a question the existing page leaves unresolved. For some products, better measurements, accurate photographs or a clear return policy may be cheaper and more useful than a virtual experience.

MBN’s guide to marketing tools describes virtual previews among other ways businesses present products. Its fictional example is illustrative, not evidence of results for a real retailer.

Costs and access matter

A retailer should check whether a tool works on common devices and offers an alternative for customers who cannot or do not want to use a camera. It should also explain any camera or personal-data permissions clearly.

The research combines varied products, customers and technologies, so the overall patterns do not determine the outcome of a particular deployment. A strong business case depends on the customer problem solved, implementation costs and measured results after purchase as well as before it.