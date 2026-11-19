The way an online discount is displayed can affect how valuable shoppers perceive an offer to be, according to research comparing visual promotional labels with labels that rely on text and numbers.

Across four experiments, researchers linked visual labels with perceived value and stated intentions to make an impulse purchase. The Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services study does not establish that visual labels always increase completed sales or that a particular design makes an offer a better deal.

Amjad Hussain Laghari, Ping Han, Wali Muhammad Khoso and Shabana Memon examined how people processed the information in different label formats. Their analysis suggests that the ability to imagine using a product was related to perceived value, with a stronger effect among consumers more focused on saving money.

A label is not the saving itself

An online sale badge can help a customer identify a price reduction quickly. But its appearance does not tell the shopper whether the reference price is meaningful, whether the product meets their needs or whether another seller offers a lower total cost.

A prominent graphic and a numerical discount can draw attention in different ways. The study compares types of presentation; it is not evidence that any graphic will work for every category, audience or screen.

This distinction matters for a retailer evaluating a campaign. A label that attracts clicks may also draw people to products they return, or encourage purchases they would have made at full price.

Make the important terms easy to see

Businesses can display the current price, the basis of any comparison and material conditions clearly. A percentage alone may not show a shopper the final amount, and a discount that applies only with a minimum purchase should not look unconditional.

MBN’s earlier reporting on how people respond to a small trial fee considered a different pricing decision. Both illustrate why a customer’s interpretation of an offer can matter alongside its amount.

Test outcomes beyond the click

A retailer can run a controlled comparison of labels while keeping the underlying price and product information the same. Useful measures include completed orders, revenue after discounts, returns and customer complaints, as well as whether shoppers understood the terms.

The study’s outcome includes intention, which is not the same as a purchase made with real money. Its findings are a reason to make offers easier to understand and to test their effects, rather than a shortcut to predicting sales.