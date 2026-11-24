Data centers added between 2020 and 2025 were associated with a larger increase in industrial electricity prices than residential prices at the US utilities studied by researchers at Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania.

The working paper estimates that data-center additions raised average industrial prices by $5.40 per megawatt-hour and residential prices by $1.70 per megawatt-hour in the areas examined. Those amounts represent approximately 15% and 4%, respectively, of the observed price increases over the period, the authors say.

Those percentages refer to shares of the increase in prices, not increases in the entire electricity bill. They are averages for the study and do not describe every household, business or utility.

Why a data center changes electricity demand

Data centers house computers and networking equipment used for services ranging from cloud software to artificial intelligence. Their servers and cooling systems can require large amounts of power at one location.

A utility may need to buy more electricity or expand equipment to serve a new customer. At the same time, additional sales can help spread some existing costs over a larger quantity of electricity. Whether other customers pay more depends on costs, contracts, regulation and local grid capacity.

MBN has previously explained why some data centers wait years for electricity, including the time needed to plan and build transmission infrastructure.

How the researchers built the estimate

Vishrut Rana, Christian Kaps and Serguei Netessine linked data on data-center capacity additions with utility electricity prices and sales. A Harvard Business School account of the research says the team examined 385 data centers and information for 42 utilities serving them.

The authors used a statistical comparison intended to estimate what prices would have been without the additions. Such a counterfactual cannot be directly observed, so its usefulness depends on the comparison and assumptions. The paper is preliminary research, and the results should not be treated as a national forecast.

A megawatt-hour is a measure of energy equal to 1,000 kilowatt-hours. On that basis, $1.70 per megawatt-hour is 0.17 cents per kilowatt-hour. A household using 1,000 kilowatt-hours in a month would pay $1.70 more at that illustrative rate, before considering any other changes to its bill. Actual use and tariffs vary.

Ownership and existing capacity mattered in the sample

The researchers found different patterns for large technology companies’ data centers and colocation centers, which provide space or infrastructure to other businesses. They reported no discernible price increase from the additions associated with the major technology companies in their sample, while finding increases associated with colocation centers.

That does not establish that every project owned by a large technology company has no effect on prices, or that every colocation project raises them. The analysis also found smaller residential spillovers where utilities had experience serving large industrial customers and greater prior infrastructure utilization.

Contracts and rate design can affect which customers pay for upgrades. A new facility’s announced power requirement is not the same thing as its actual consumption, the cost of the upgrades needed to serve it or the amount ultimately charged to other users.

What businesses should ask

Industrial customers comparing locations can examine the electricity rate, any separate demand charges and the reliability of supply. They can ask utilities how proposed upgrades will be financed, whether large new customers face minimum payments, and which costs are recovered from different customer groups.

Communities evaluating a proposal can request the assumptions behind the forecast: expected demand, timing, backup arrangements and who pays if a planned facility uses less electricity than expected. The answers will differ across projects and regulatory systems.

Limits of the findings

The research covers a particular set of utilities and additions between 2020 and 2025. It does not establish how prices will change as further projects are built or how a specific household’s bill will move. Prices also respond to fuel, investment, weather, policy and other factors.

Harvard says the authors received no research funding from the companies discussed and discloses that Netessine served as an Amazon Scholar until April 2026. The study highlights a question for utilities and their customers: not simply how much power a new facility needs, but how its costs and revenues are shared.