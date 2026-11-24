Many lower-paid workers change jobs without finding a clear route to advancement, according to Harvard researchers who studied how people make career decisions.

The Project on Workforce report combines surveys of more than 1,000 lower-wage workers and 264 community college students with interviews and focus groups. Nearly half the career moves the researchers examined were lateral or reactive, rather than a straightforward step up.

The findings matter for employers trying to fill roles as well as workers comparing opportunities. A vacancy may look attractive on a job board, but the route from that role to better pay or greater responsibility is not always clear.

What career navigation involves

Career navigation means gathering information, making decisions and taking action in pursuit of work goals. It can include comparing jobs, identifying a useful qualification, asking for a promotion or finding someone who understands a different industry.

A sideways move can be a sensible choice. A worker might accept similar pay for a shorter commute, a more predictable schedule or experience in a different field. The researchers’ concern is that repeated moves do not necessarily offer a visible path to a better position.

The research team, led by Joseph Fuller and Kerry McKittrick with Amanda Holloway, Rony Rodriguez Ramirez, Candace Megerssa and Allyson Dennis, describes a two-year mixed-methods project. Its findings reflect the experiences and perceptions of the people studied, not proof that a particular employer caused an individual worker’s career outcome.

Information is available but hard to judge

Participants described access to online career information alongside uncertainty about whether job postings and other guidance were reliable. A listing can tell an applicant the title and requirements without explaining the actual schedule, training, promotion prospects or likelihood that the role is still open.

Workers often turned to family and friends for advice and job leads. Those relationships can be valuable, but their usefulness depends on what the people in a network know. Someone whose contacts work in similar roles may hear less about opportunities in other sectors.

For a job seeker, one practical step is to compare several sources: the employer’s own listing, published wage information, conversations with people doing the work and local training providers. Questions about pay ranges, predictable hours and advancement requirements can make a comparison more meaningful.

Why schedules and wages affect the search

The report identifies job quality as a constraint on career planning. A person balancing irregular shifts, transport costs or family responsibilities may have little time to investigate courses or attend interviews. Immediate income can take priority over a qualification whose benefits are uncertain or years away.

That makes the cost and timing of training important. Before paying for a course, workers can ask employers or training providers which specific roles it prepares people for, whether the credential is required, the full cost and whether classes fit their schedules. A certificate alone does not guarantee a job or a pay increase.

What employers can make clearer

Businesses can describe the next role as well as the immediate vacancy. A useful explanation names the skills needed for progression, how an employee can obtain them, the likely schedule and who decides when an opening is available. If advancement depends on a vacancy, that limitation should be stated.

Employers can also review whether training is accessible to people on different shifts and whether managers have time to discuss career options. These are practical responses to problems identified in the report; the study did not test whether any single change reduces turnover or increases earnings.

Reliable career guidance may come from community colleges, workforce organizations, supervisors or professional contacts. The US Department of Labor’s CareerOneStop offers occupation, training and local service information, though workers should verify requirements with employers and providers.

What the findings cannot tell us

The report combines survey responses with interviews and focus groups, which helps explain experiences but does not establish that a particular career intervention caused a change in pay. Experiences also differ by location, occupation, health, family needs and access to transport.

For employers, the question is whether the path from an entry-level job to a better one is visible and realistic. For workers, a change of employer can be worthwhile, but comparing the whole offer and asking what comes next may be as important as the title.

MBN’s guide to labor explains the wider market in which workers and employers make those decisions.