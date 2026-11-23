Warnings about how a product lineup might steer shoppers did not consistently eliminate the influence of the surrounding options in two consumer experiments.

The study examined choices involving electric toothbrushes and wireless headphones. It raises a practical question for shoppers and businesses: does knowing that a lineup could influence a decision make it easier to resist that influence?

The answer in these tests was mixed. One warning reduced a particular effect in one laboratory comparison, but the researchers did not find robust evidence that the disclosures worked across their tests.

Why the surrounding options matter

A product can appear more attractive because of what sits next to it. Researchers call these shifts in preference context effects.

One example is the compromise effect: a middle option may become more appealing when a more expensive or more extreme alternative is added. Another is the attraction effect, in which an inferior alternative can make a similar option look more attractive by comparison.

These are descriptions of patterns studied in experiments, not proof that every middle-priced item is a poor choice or that a retailer deliberately designed a lineup to manipulate buyers.

What the experiments tested

Felix Josua Lang and Marcel Lichters report their research in the Journal of Business Economics, published in October 2026.

Participants saw product choices and, depending on their assigned condition, received different information about the lineup. Some were told about features of the options; others received more explicit explanations that a marketer might arrange choices to increase selection of a particular item.

The first experiment used hypothetical online choices. The second took place in a laboratory and used a payment mechanism under which choices could have real consequences. The studies also differed in their participants and how a no-purchase choice was presented.

In the online experiment, the researchers did not find that the disclosures reliably reduced the tested effects. In the laboratory experiment, one explicit disclosure reduced the attraction effect on one comparison, but other results did not establish a consistent reduction across measures.

What shoppers can do with that information

A warning is useful information, but it may not remove the need to compare the products themselves. A shopper could decide which features matter before looking at the full range, identify a maximum budget and check whether the cheapest option satisfies the requirement.

For headphones, that might mean comparing fit, battery life, warranty and price rather than selecting the middle model solely because it sits between two others. For a subscription, it could mean calculating the full annual cost and checking which features are actually needed.

These are practical suggestions, not interventions proven effective by the study. The paper calls for further research into ways to reduce unwanted influences on choice.

What businesses should take away

For a retailer, a choice set is part of the customer experience. Clear descriptions, comparable specifications and an accurate total price help shoppers understand what separates the options.

Businesses should test a proposed presentation on outcomes beyond an immediate click. Returns, cancellations, customer complaints and satisfaction may reveal whether customers understood the option they chose.

Our earlier coverage of how discount labels affect shoppers’ judgments explores a different part of presentation. It does not test the same warning messages.

Limits of the study

The research examined particular warnings, product categories and participant groups. The online and laboratory settings differed, making it difficult to identify a single reason their results diverged.

A result that is not statistically clear also does not prove a warning has no effect. The findings support a narrower conclusion: these disclosures did not consistently remove the tested context effects across the experiments.