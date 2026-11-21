Social enterprises in India that received hands-on help measuring their impact reported greater revenue growth and raised more outside capital than a comparison group in a randomized study of 163 firms.

Both groups were offered the same training course. The difference was that one group received additional individual guidance, stakeholder surveys and a tailored report, giving researchers a way to test the effect of putting the training into practice.

The November 2026 working paper, by Emanuele Colonnelli, Timothy McQuade, Natalia Rigol and Benjamin Roth, is circulated for discussion. It examines growing businesses with social or environmental goals, not a representative sample of all companies.

What the firms received

The researchers worked with Villgro, an Indian social enterprise incubator. The participating firms worked in areas including agriculture, health, energy and education.

All 163 firms were offered a seven-session course in impact measurement and management. The course included defining a theory of change, a plan explaining how a company’s activities are expected to produce an intended result.

Random assignment determined which firms also received hands-on implementation support. That group worked with advisers to choose indicators and plan outreach; researchers then surveyed customers, employees and suppliers and prepared an individual impact report.

According to the full research paper, firms receiving this package had approximately $20,000 more annual revenue growth and raised about $43,000 more outside capital than the comparison group. On both measures, growth was close to double that of the comparison group.

The researchers did not find a statistically significant difference in whether a company reached profitability. Revenue, funding and profit are different outcomes: raising more capital or increasing sales does not by itself establish that a business earns more than it spends.

Investors responded to quantified information

In a separate experiment, 223 early-stage investors evaluated hypothetical startup profiles. Researchers changed the type of impact information shown while holding other profile details constant.

Investors rated their interest more highly when profiles showed above-median estimates of customer surplus, a measure intended to capture value to customers beyond the price paid. A general qualitative impact statement alone did not produce a statistically clear increase in interest.

The responses measured stated interest in hypothetical profiles, not completed investments. They indicate that the format and content of evidence can matter to investors, but cannot show that a real investor would necessarily make a particular funding decision.

What the experiment can and cannot establish

The support was a package of mentoring, data collection and reporting. The trial cannot separate the effect of the written report from the effect of conversations with customers or advice from the incubator.

Participating firms applied to a program on impact measurement, so they may have been more interested in the subject than the average business. Some firms also did not complete the final survey, a limitation the authors investigate in the paper.

The researchers suggest that collecting stakeholder information may help managers identify which customers benefit most, while quantified evidence may also make communications more credible to funders. Both are possible channels, not individually proven causes of the revenue and fundraising results.

For a business considering its own measurement program, a starting point is to identify the outcome it hopes to change, decide how it can be observed and compare that evidence with the cost of gathering it. As with the pricing experiment in our earlier coverage, measuring the result against a meaningful comparison is more informative than counting activity alone.