Customers who received a coffee promotion requiring them to enter a discount code purchased at a higher rate than those offered the same discount automatically, according to an email experiment involving 6,623 recipients.

The campaign was one of several tests examined in a Journal of Marketing Research study on the effect of small actions required to redeem promotions.

In an American Marketing Association account published on November 19, 2026, the researchers described a conversion rate of 1.45% for the code offer and 0.91% for the automatic offer in the coffee campaign.

The difference was 0.54 percentage points, or roughly 59% relative to the automatic-offer rate. It was measured in one campaign and should not be treated as an expected increase for every retailer.

The same discount, presented differently

Researchers Kuangjie Zhang, Thomas Allard, Nidhi Agrawal and Rajesh Bagchi examined what they call the token-effort effect: a small action that customers take to claim an offer may increase the appeal of the promotion.

In the coffee campaign, one group received an email offering 15% off and a code to enter. A comparison group received the same discount without the code requirement. The campaign promoted a new coffee blend.

The authors’ paper reports eight studies, including two field experiments, as well as additional studies in an online appendix. The coffee result is one observation within that broader research, not a direct estimate of how all customers respond to checkout friction.

Why a small action might change a response

The researchers propose that a small task can make a discount feel earned. A shopper who performs a brief action may perceive that the saving is large relative to the effort required.

That explanation concerns a customer’s perception, not a change in the monetary value of the offer. The underlying discount in the email comparison remained the same.

The effect has limits. The authors report that when a redemption task became much more demanding, the benefit did not persist in the same way. They have not established that repeated small tasks across a shopping journey remain beneficial indefinitely.

Typing a code may be easy for one person and inconvenient for another. Customers using assistive technology, unfamiliar devices or slow connections may experience the same task differently.

What retailers should measure

A retailer considering a code can compare it with an automatic discount using a controlled test, while keeping the discount, eligibility, timing and product as similar as possible.

Completed purchases and profit after the discount are more informative than the number of clicks alone. A promotion that attracts attention but causes customers to abandon checkout can leave the business worse off.

Businesses should also measure failed code entries, support requests and abandoned carts. If a customer has already earned an advertised discount, making it difficult to claim can damage trust.

The economics depend on the price and cost of the product. Our earlier coverage of profit margins explains why revenue from an additional order is not the same as the profit remaining after costs.

Keep the offer understandable

A promotion should make its terms visible, including the discount, expiry date and any restrictions. Retailers should not make a customer search for a code merely to discover the price they are eligible to pay.

The research suggests that a modest, meaningful action can sometimes change how a promotion is received. It does not demonstrate that adding obstacles throughout checkout improves the customer experience or produces lasting gains.