Nail salons given information about the prices charged by nearby competitors were more likely to change their own prices, according to a field experiment involving 3,218 businesses in four US metropolitan areas.

The study, published in Management Science, examined what happens when businesses receive information that is publicly available but may not be easy to collect and compare during a busy working day.

Salons that received a comparison of regular manicure prices were about three percentage points more likely to change their price during the study’s post-visit observations than the control group. The result was measured against a control-group rate of 17.3%.

The research was conducted by INSEAD’s Hyunjin Kim using data from a 2018 intervention. It shows how competitor information affected decisions in this setting, not what every business should charge.

A postcard compared nine nearby salons

The experiment covered businesses in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and the San Francisco Bay Area. Yelp canvassers visited participating salons and provided ordinary information about their business listings.

Salons randomly assigned to the treatment group received a personalized report comparing their regular manicure price with those of their nine closest competitors. The control group did not receive the comparison.

The report also summarized the business’s relative position, such as whether nearby salons generally charged more or less. Researchers then monitored prices over time using calls to the businesses.

Before receiving the report, 58% of managers in the treatment group could not state the prices charged by their main competitors. Forty-six percent could not identify those competitors when asked.

Knowing what nearby businesses charge is one input into setting a price. Costs, service quality, customer demand and the type of customer a company wants to serve also affect the decision.

Salons moved closer to local competitors

Businesses given the report were more likely to adjust their prices toward those of their nearest competitors. Salons did not all respond in the same direction.

On average, the treatment group’s prices increased by about 2% relative to the control group. In the study’s estimates, businesses receiving the report were 2.3 percentage points more likely to charge more than their own baseline price in the post-visit period.

The average result should not be confused with a recommendation to raise prices. The study found different responses depending on a salon’s starting position. Information about competitors can reveal that a service is priced above its local alternatives as well as below them.

Kim also found that the treatment group received more calls, page views and requests for directions through Yelp. Those are measures of customer interest on the platform, not confirmed sales or profit. The paper cautions that some gains might have come from customers switching between nearby salons.

How owners can use a comparison

A small business can begin by listing the prices of genuinely comparable local alternatives and checking what each price includes. A manicure with extra services, a different appointment length or a different product may not be directly comparable with a basic service.

Owners can then compare those prices with their own costs and capacity. Matching the cheapest competitor could attract customers but leave too little margin. A higher price may be sustainable if customers see a difference in convenience, service or quality.

Businesses should also track changes over time. A single menu or promotional price may not represent what customers normally pay, and prices in one neighborhood may not be representative of another.

What the study leaves open

The experiment focused on nail services in selected US cities and excluded some lower-rated Yelp listings. Its results should not be assumed to apply to every retailer or market.

Nor did the research establish that every salon improved its profit by copying competitors. Pricing data helped businesses reconsider their position, while the platform’s customer-interest measures provided only indirect evidence about commercial performance.

The finding for owners is that market information can be useful even when it is already public. Collecting it in a consistent format can prompt a pricing review that daily operations might otherwise postpone.