Small businesses in Uganda that were paired with volunteer marketers recorded higher sales and profits than a control group without the support, according to a randomized field experiment involving 930 entrepreneurs.

The research offers evidence that marketing advice can extend beyond advertising. In this program, volunteers spent time on the products businesses sold and how they could stand apart from competitors.

Firms matched with marketing professionals had monthly sales 51.7% higher and monthly profits 35.8% higher than the control group, according to the study in the Journal of Marketing. The researchers also reported higher assets and paid employment.

The paper was published in 2021. Its estimates describe a particular group of growth-oriented Ugandan firms and a volunteer coaching program, not the expected return from every marketing hire or campaign.

How the experiment worked

Researchers Stephen J. Anderson, Pradeep K. Chintagunta, Frank Germann and Naufel Vilcassim partnered with nonprofit Grow Movement to connect entrepreneurs with experienced international professionals.

The study assigned 930 screened firms either to a control group or to receive business support. Of the 530 firms assigned a volunteer, 136 were matched with people whose primary professional background was marketing or sales. Other participants were paired with consultants or professionals from different fields.

Entrepreneurs and volunteers worked remotely, using video calls, telephone calls and messages. The collaboration typically lasted about two and a half months, while individual pairs worked together for between two and six months.

Researchers surveyed businesses before the intervention and again afterward. Their comparison with a group that did not receive the program during the study provides a way to estimate the effect of being offered this assistance.

The product mattered as much as the promotion

Marketing is often associated with buying advertisements or increasing social media activity. The volunteers in this experiment frequently discussed what entrepreneurs sold and how their products could appeal to customers.

The authors’ analysis of volunteer interactions found that marketers spent more time on product-related topics than volunteers from other professional backgrounds. Additional analysis indicated that the marketers helped entrepreneurs focus on premium products and distinguish their offerings in the marketplace.

Product differentiation means giving customers a reason to choose one offering over another. The reason might be a feature, quality, convenience or service that customers value enough to pay for.

For an owner, that can be a different exercise from simply raising a price. A higher-priced option needs buyers willing to pay and a margin that covers any extra cost of delivering it.

What the numbers do and do not establish

The estimated differences compared businesses matched with volunteer marketers with firms in the no-support control group. The figures were not a promise that each participating business achieved the same increase.

The researchers also reported 31% higher total assets and 23.8% more paid employees in the marketer group relative to the control group. A separate growth index combined several business outcomes.

The study recruited established, growth-oriented firms that passed screening in urban Uganda. Volunteers offered their time through a nonprofit program, so the findings do not directly establish whether a paid consultant would produce the same net financial return after fees.

Follow-up data were not available for every firm originally assigned to the experiment. The paper discusses attrition and business closure in its analysis, and the estimates should be read alongside those limits.

Questions for a small business

Owners considering outside marketing help can begin by identifying the decision they want to improve. That may be which customers to serve, whether a product has features buyers value, or whether the price leaves enough room after costs.

Before and after a change, firms can record sales, direct costs, repeat purchases and the time spent delivering the product. Those measures will not by themselves prove that advice caused an improvement, but they can show whether a proposed strategy is commercially viable.

The Ugandan experiment suggests that marketing expertise can influence business growth through decisions about the offering itself. Its strongest message for owners is to examine what customers are buying and why, alongside the channels used to reach them.