Shoppers were more likely to choose an option at the edge of a range when they saw several similar options at that edge, according to consumer research involving 9,377 participants.

Across six studies, Marissa Sharif, Elizabeth Webb and Sudeep Bhatia examined a familiar tendency to prefer a middle choice. Their research found that the number of options resembling an extreme could change how typical it appeared.

The Journal of Consumer Research paper appeared online in 2025 and in its August 2026 issue. It included hypothetical and incentive-compatible decisions involving products and activities.

Why the middle is not fixed

When comparing three products, a shopper might see the least and most expensive as extremes and the third as a compromise. Add more products near the high or low end and the same choice can appear less unusual, even if its attributes have not changed.

The researchers found that exposure to multiple similar extreme options made those options seem more typical of the category in their tests. They studied several arrangements, including situations in which participants first saw a larger set and then chose from a smaller one.

The finding is about the choices and settings studied. It does not establish that adding premium versions always raises revenue or that customers benefit from an unnecessarily crowded catalog.

What retailers should measure

Extra options have costs. They can require inventory, supplier coordination, shelf space and customer support. A customer may switch from an existing product instead of making an additional purchase, so a retailer needs to examine the whole range.

A controlled comparison can track which items customers choose, total orders, margin, returns and whether people find the differences understandable. Descriptions should accurately state price and features; an option included only to distort the comparison may create a poor experience.

Our earlier coverage of product variety in cosmetics examined a separate question about how assortments reach customers. Together, the studies show why counting options alone cannot establish their commercial value.

The authors note that real choices can be influenced by factors beyond the set shown at the point of purchase. Reviews, previous research, availability and the need the customer is trying to meet can all affect a decision.