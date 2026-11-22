Clothing descriptions that describe how a garment feels increased participants’ stated interest in buying it in an online experiment, according to research published in the Journal of Business Research.

The researchers compared descriptions of the same product that emphasized tactile qualities with descriptions focused on more general features. Their work examines a problem for online retailers: customers cannot handle a garment before ordering it.

Marion Garaus, Elisabeth Wolfsteiner and Sandra Holub report four experiments in the 2026 study. Most outcomes concern people’s stated intentions in controlled settings, so the results should not be read as a guaranteed increase in completed sales.

Testing a hoodie description

In one experiment, 141 participants saw a fictional online store listing for a gray, unisex hooded sweatshirt. The product pictures were the same, but the accompanying descriptions differed.

One version used language about softness and how the fabric felt. The other described more general features of the garment. Participants then rated their intention to purchase on a seven-point scale.

The average purchase-intention score was 3.95 for the tactile description and 3.31 for the comparison description. The difference was statistically significant in that experiment, although the participants were recruited through an online task platform and were not making a normal store purchase.

A separate advertising test used a real social-media campaign for college hoodies and tracked clicks. Clicking an advertisement is a different action from completing a purchase, and the platform’s delivery system can affect who sees each version.

How texture words may work

The authors propose that descriptions of touch help shoppers form a mental picture of a product’s feel. They also studied psychological ownership, the feeling that an item is personally connected to someone before they actually own it.

These are proposed mechanisms measured through participants’ responses. They do not mean that every shopper imagines fabric in the same way or that an appealing description can replace information about fit, materials and returns.

The researchers also examined buying for oneself versus buying a gift. Their analysis suggests that the pathway through imagined touch and ownership can depend on the purpose of the purchase. The effects were not identical across every measure and experiment.

What retailers can test

For retailers, the finding supports checking whether product pages explain qualities customers would normally assess by hand. A description might identify whether a fabric has a brushed surface or a smooth finish, provided those claims accurately reflect the item.

Businesses can compare versions of a listing or advertisement with a controlled test and track the outcomes that matter at each stage: views, clicks, completed orders and returns. A higher click rate alone cannot establish whether shoppers were satisfied with what arrived.

Clear specifications remain necessary. Fabric composition, sizing, care instructions and realistic photography give customers information that descriptive language cannot supply.

In our earlier coverage of a fashion retailer’s return experiment, researchers examined a different stage of the shopping journey. Together, the studies show why retailers may need to evaluate the full experience, from the product page to what happens after delivery.