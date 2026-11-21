Adding a higher-priced ride option led some Lyft customers to choose a cheaper ride, and others to make no request, in an experiment covering more than 7.2 million riders, researchers report.

The result challenges a familiar assumption in pricing: that a premium option will mainly draw customers toward a more expensive purchase. In this test, the price and availability of the premium ride also changed choices among the existing options.

The November 2026 working paper by Nicola Gennaioli, John A. List, Matthias Rodemeier and Gregory Sun analyzes roughly 47.6 million app sessions. It has been circulated for discussion and has not yet completed the peer review associated with a journal publication.

Three options instead of two

The experiment ran from November 5, 2020, to January 20, 2021. Customers in a control group could choose a lower-priced Wait & Save ride with a longer pickup window, a more expensive Standard ride, or no ride.

A second group could also be offered Fast Pass, a premium option with a shorter pickup time. The researchers randomly assigned riders to different Fast Pass markups while keeping the other choices and their prices unchanged. Fast Pass was available only when a nearby driver could provide it, and appeared in about one-third of sessions in the treatment group.

The researchers’ paper reports that the new option drew some customers from Standard. It also increased the share choosing the cheaper Wait & Save option and the share making no request. Those effects grew as the Fast Pass markup increased and as riders encountered it repeatedly.

Why the most expensive option may affect other choices

One common idea in marketing is that adding a premium option can make a middle-priced product look like a reasonable compromise. The Lyft result went in another direction: more people moved toward the least expensive ride or did not book through the app.

The authors propose that a strikingly high price can make cost more noticeable across the whole menu. In their model, earlier encounters with an expensive option also influence later decisions, even when that option is not displayed.

That proposed explanation fits the observed pattern, but the experiment did not directly read customers’ thoughts. Other businesses should treat the mechanism as the researchers’ interpretation, rather than a guaranteed explanation for every price-sensitive customer.

Prior exposure was associated with different choices even in sessions where Fast Pass was unavailable. Compared with riders assigned a low premium markup, those assigned the highest markup chose Standard less often and Wait & Save more often in those sessions.

What businesses can measure

A company introducing a premium subscription or faster service may be tempted to judge it by the number of customers who buy that tier. The study suggests also tracking what happens to existing plans, total purchases and repeat visits.

For example, a premium plan could gain subscribers while some existing customers switch to a cheaper plan or stop purchasing. The business would need to compare the additional revenue and costs across the whole customer base before deciding whether the new tier pays for itself.

The results come from one ride-hailing experiment during the pandemic and may not carry over to other products, cities or periods. The authors also disclose that List was Lyft’s chief economist when the research was conducted and had no financial interest in the company.

In our earlier coverage of a retailer’s pricing experiment, the focus was on how shoppers responded to changes relative to competitors. The Lyft test adds another question for businesses to measure: what an added option does to the rest of the menu.