An online grocery retailer increased purchases from existing customers in a field experiment that let shoppers invite other users to help reduce the price of an order.

The research examined a form of social pricing in which a discount depends on participation by other people. In the experiment, invitees did not have to buy the product themselves; they could contribute to a shopper’s discount by responding to a request.

The study, published in Information Systems Research in 2022, compared the scheme with ordinary fixed discounts and a no-discount condition. Its authors reported higher purchasing frequency and order values among existing customers in the social-pricing group.

The findings come from one online fresh-food retailer and a particular design. They are not a guarantee that asking customers to share an offer will increase profit for every business.

How the discount worked

Researchers Haibing Gao, Subodha Kumar, Yinliang Tan and Huazhong Zhao conducted two randomized field experiments with the retailer, whose service connected to WeChat.

In the first experiment, existing customers were assigned to groups with different conditions. Shoppers in the social-pricing group could invite other members of their assigned customer community to help reduce the price at checkout.

Each accepted invitation contributed to the shopper’s discount, subject to a maximum of 30% per order. The invitation expired after one hour. Other groups received no discount or one of several fixed discount rates.

The retailer formed the experimental communities from existing customers. That design allowed the researchers to examine purchases by people already using the service, rather than attributing the result to newly recruited shoppers.

Why an existing customer might purchase more

Social promotions are often discussed as a way to reach new buyers. This experiment asked a different question: whether interaction among current customers could change how frequently they purchased and how much they spent.

The researchers’ analysis found that the social-pricing group purchased more frequently and placed larger orders. They report that the scheme could increase retailer profit from existing customers compared with regular discounts in their study.

The authors investigated possible mechanisms, including participants’ sense of engagement and the social cost of asking others for help. These analyses help explain the pattern, although the balance between those factors can differ across products and communities.

Customers could see details of the purchase when invited to help. That feature may influence both participation and privacy expectations in another setting.

What a business would need to measure

A promotion can generate activity without producing worthwhile profit. The value of extra orders needs to be compared with the cost of discounts, fulfillment, payment processing and administering the campaign.

Businesses can use a profit margin measure to examine how much revenue remains after specified costs, while keeping the cost definitions consistent across test groups.

A retailer considering a similar scheme could compare it with a fixed discount of comparable value, not just with no promotion. It could also track repeat purchases after the offer ends and complaints or opt-outs from people receiving invitations.

Clear limits matter. In the experiment, the retailer capped the discount and imposed an expiry period. A business would need to decide how often customers can send requests and explain what information recipients can see.

Limits of the finding

The first experiment assigned 200 existing customers to each of seven groups. It took place with a single Asian online grocery retailer, and the customer communities were formed for the research.

Different shoppers may respond differently outside that environment. A promotion that feels cooperative in one group could be inconvenient or intrusive in another, and a high order frequency for fresh food may not resemble purchases of furniture or financial services.

The study shows that a social element can alter the economics of a discount in a particular setting. For a retailer, the decision to adopt one still depends on customer consent, the cost of the offer and whether any extra purchases continue after the campaign.