Automated lead nurturing can improve sales conversions in some business-to-business settings, but its average effect was negligible in two of three quantitative studies examined by marketing researchers.

The findings challenge the assumption that sending prospects automated, personalized content will always produce more customers. Results depended on factors including the length of the sales cycle, the expected value of a deal and whether the buyer already knew the seller.

The Journal of Marketing study by Johannes Habel, Nathaniel N. Hartmann, Phillip Wiseman, Michael J. Ahearne and Shashank Vaid was published online in 2025. It combines one qualitative study with three quantitative studies.

What lead nurturing does

A lead is a person or organization that may become a customer. Lead nurturing is the process of helping that prospect learn about a product or service before a sale.

Automated systems can track relevant online activity and send content based on a prospect’s behavior. For example, someone who reads about a software feature might later receive information about implementation or pricing. A salesperson may also receive information about the topics the prospect has explored.

The researchers examined whether those tools improve conversion, the movement from lead to customer. They found evidence that automated content can help buyers and sellers exchange information and improve the quality of later sales interactions.

That does not make each message a sale. A prospect can open an email or visit a page without buying, and a company can spend time and money producing content that has little effect on the final decision.

Results varied across the studies

The paper reports average effects on conversion probability ranging from approximately zero in two quantitative studies to 23 percentage points in the other. Those figures are results from separate contexts, not a promise that adding a tool will increase a company’s conversion rate by 23%.

A percentage-point change is the difference between two rates. If a hypothetical conversion rate rose from 10% to 15%, the increase would be five percentage points. The example does not describe an outcome in the study.

The researchers found that lead characteristics affected the results. A University of South Florida account says larger gains appeared where uncertainty was greater, including new customers, shorter sales cycles and smaller expected deals.

In longer or higher-value relationships, buyers and sellers may already have other ways to obtain detailed information. Automation can still be useful for organizing contact, but the reported average effect on conversion may be smaller.

How a business can assess its own system

Companies can separate leads by relevant characteristics before evaluating results. New and returning customers may need different information, while a small routine purchase and a complex enterprise contract can require very different amounts of human attention.

A comparison group can help determine whether automated messages change outcomes beyond what would have happened anyway. Where feasible, a business could randomly assign comparable leads to receive the sequence or its existing process, then track conversion, deal value and the cost of the campaign over an agreed period.

Managers should also consider the quality of the data feeding the system. If a prospect has already spoken to a salesperson, an automated message that ignores the conversation can create confusion. Teams need a way to stop or adjust a sequence when the buyer’s circumstances change.

Our earlier coverage of retail app advertising examined another case where increased activity could be measured without establishing an increase in sales. The same principle applies to marketing emails: opens and clicks are intermediate signals, while completed deals and costs answer a different question.

The study’s results are specific to its research settings. For an individual business, the strongest case for an automation tool comes from testing it against the existing sales process and measuring the outcome the company actually needs.