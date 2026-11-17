About a third of EU enterprises with at least 10 people employed paid for internet advertising in 2024, and most of those advertisers used page content or search terms to target ads, Eurostat data show.

Among businesses paying for online advertising, 76.83% used contextual information, according to Eurostat’s analysis. The figure is a share of online advertisers, not a share of all EU businesses.

The statistical release describes 2024 activity. It does not measure which advertising method generated the most sales or imply that smaller firms with fewer than 10 people use the same mix.

How contextual targeting works

Contextual advertising selects an ad using information about the page being viewed or a search query. For example, an ad for bicycle equipment might appear beside an article about cycling.

Behavioral targeting uses information about previous activity to infer an audience’s interests. A campaign can use more than one method, so the categories should not be added as if each advertiser chose only one.

Contextual placement is not automatically free of privacy obligations. The data a particular service collects, the technology it uses and the law where it operates all matter. A business should check its actual implementation instead of assuming the label determines compliance.

Online advertising use differed by country

Eurostat reports that 32.59% of covered EU enterprises paid for online advertising in 2024. Among countries with available data, the share was 60.41% in Malta, 49.76% in Finland and 22.84% in Romania.

The data identify whether firms used a method, not the amount each firm spent or the number of ads consumers saw. A widely used method is not necessarily the most profitable one for a particular business.

Our earlier coverage of experiments that measure additional sales explains why an observed purchase is not necessarily a purchase caused by an ad.

Compare results against a clear objective

Before choosing a targeting method, an advertiser can define the outcome it wants, such as completed sales or qualified inquiries, and account for spending and fulfillment costs. Where feasible, comparable groups can help estimate whether a campaign produced additional results rather than reaching people who would have purchased anyway.

Businesses should also check where ads appear, what data their vendors process and whether customers have meaningful choices. Eurostat’s figures describe adoption; the right measurement and privacy arrangements depend on the campaign.