Online retailers selling into the European Union are preparing for a 50% maximum empty-space ratio in e-commerce packaging. The EU’s packaging regulation counts common gap fillers, including bubble wrap and air cushions, as empty space. The design of the shipping carton will therefore matter alongside the amount of material used to fill it.

Article 24 of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation sets the cap for businesses filling grouped, transport and e-commerce packaging. The deadline is 1 January 2030 or three years after the relevant implementing acts enter into force, whichever is later. The European Commission is due to establish the calculation method by 12 February 2028. The law calls for the method to take account of factors such as irregular shapes and room needed for protective packaging or labels.

What goes into the calculation

The law defines empty space as the difference between the packaging’s total volume and the volume of the sales packaging inside it. Suppose a 16-litre parcel holds a product box of six litres. Under a simple volume illustration, it has ten litres of empty space, or 62.5%. The same product box inside a 12-litre carton would have six litres of empty space, or 50%. These examples use simple rectangular boxes to explain the idea. The implementing method will determine how the rule is applied.

The rule can affect how warehouses group items. A shipment with a pair of shoes and a long umbrella can require a large carton because of the umbrella’s length. Adding packing material may protect the goods, but by itself does not bring down the empty-space ratio. A right-sized package, a different way of arranging the items or using the product’s own packaging for shipment can change the volumes involved.

Test costs at the packing station and after delivery

Warehouse teams can sample orders by size and capture the cartons used for each. A recurring gap between product size and box size can point to a missing carton dimension in the warehouse. Accurate product measurements can also improve the software’s recommendation when a picker has several boxes to choose from.

A business should also compare breakage, packing time and transport charges. Certain products need room for effective cushioning, and the damage rate can be a better measure of whether a package works than the appearance of a single test box. The regulation includes specific exceptions, including for certain reusable packaging used within a reuse system and sales packaging used as e-commerce packaging. Applicability depends on the design and circumstances.

The supply chain decision reaches well beyond purchasing cartons. Product teams set the dimensions of retail packaging, warehouses decide how to combine items, and carriers handle the finished parcel. Measuring those trade-offs together gives stores a way to reduce unused space without discovering its cost through damaged orders.