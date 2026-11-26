The European Commission has proposed requiring businesses to remind consumers before a free trial becomes paid and obtain their active acceptance before the switch.

The measure forms part of the Digital Fairness Act proposal presented on November 11. The proposal still has to go through the EU legislative process, during which the text can change.

The proposal treats the first charge and later renewals separately

Under Article 20 of the proposed text, the customer would receive a reminder and actively accept the conversion of a free trial into a paid contract. Later articles deal separately with reminders for automatic extensions and ways to end contracts.

For companies that obtain payment details during sign-up, this could change how they measure trial success. If a customer must actively agree to continue, the business would need to track who confirms the paid plan and how many of those customers stay beyond the first bill.

There is more than one route to a paid plan

Consider a tool offering 14 days of free access. It might require a card on day one and charge automatically after the trial. Another design could stop paid features until a customer reviews the price and chooses to continue. Both start with a free trial, but they give the customer different opportunities to decide before paying.

The proposal extends beyond subscriptions. It also addresses digital interfaces that steer consumer choices, commercial endorsements by influencers and several online pricing practices. The Commission presents the package as a way to reduce consumer harm and give businesses a more consistent set of rules.

While the proposal is considered, subscription operators can map what customers see at sign-up, before the first bill, at renewal and when they try to leave. That connects the legal discussion to a familiar commercial question. MBN’s coverage of subscription choices explains why completing sign-up gives only a partial picture of the value customers expect.