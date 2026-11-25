Product packages designed to form a picture when placed side by side can improve shoppers’ responses to a brand, according to eight studies published in the Journal of Marketing.

Zhe Zhang, Xiaoyan Deng, Matthew Thomson and Ning Ye examined a packaging technique the researchers call billboarding. Part of a larger design appears on each facing, the front of a package as displayed on a shelf. The picture comes together when the packages are correctly arranged.

Recognition is part of the experience

The researchers used field data and experiments to compare coordinated packaging with conventional displays. Their findings suggest that shoppers responded partly because the combined design looked more artistic and partly because discovering the larger picture felt like a pleasant surprise.

The picture alone can matter less when it feels out of place. The researchers found weaker benefits where artistic treatment was a less natural fit for the product category. A shopper choosing medicine may put greater weight on clear dosing and product identification than on discovering a playful design.

Design for the shelf a retailer actually has

The paper also tested displays that were disorganized or incomplete. Under the conditions the researchers examined, imperfect execution could leave brand responses on par with ordinary packaging. That is useful to suppliers whose products move through stores with different shelf widths and stocking routines.

Imagine three flavors designed to form a single picture. A shopper might encounter the full display at a large outlet, just one flavor at a corner shop and a cropped photograph on a delivery app. Each package still has to identify the brand, flavor and size when viewed alone.

The same consideration applies to how shoppers identify a brand. Recognition in one format provides limited information about what customers will recognize in another. A packaging test can compare results for a full shelf, a partly depleted display and a single package thumbnail, then check whether shoppers pick the intended product.

The study offers evidence about brand responses and the conditions that affect them. A retailer or manufacturer still needs to compare the cost of redesigning packaging and maintaining the display with what happens to sales and margins in its own stores.