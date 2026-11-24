European businesses that learned how much their peers were investing in artificial intelligence increased their own planned allocation to the technology in a research experiment involving roughly 3,300 firms.

The 2026 working paper examined firms in 12 European Union countries. Researchers found that participants tended to underestimate how many comparable companies had already invested in AI, both at home and abroad.

After receiving accurate figures, firms revised their expectations about future investment by their peers. The study measured stated plans, not whether the companies later purchased software or earned a return.

What the experiment compared

The researchers asked firms to estimate the share of similar businesses investing in AI in their own country and in Germany, France and Italy. Half the sample was randomly provided with information about actual domestic and foreign investment rates.

Those given the figures increased their expectations of peer investment and, on average, the share of their own investment they expected to allocate to AI. The researchers report a statistically significant difference between the groups.

A Harvard Business School summary reports an average AI-investment rate of 28% among firms in the surveyed countries. It says respondents underestimated the rate among domestic competitors by 14 percentage points on average. These are figures for the study’s sample, not a count of every European business.

Why nearby competitors may carry more weight

The authors found a stronger relationship between firms’ own planned AI spending and their expectations of domestic peers than with expectations of foreign peers. The estimated association for foreign peers was not statistically significant.

One possible explanation is that local rivals operate under similar customer conditions, regulations and labor markets. Their investment may seem more relevant to a company deciding whether a technology fits its own operations. The experiment does not establish that this is the only reason managers pay attention to domestic competitors.

A separate MBN report on Italian firms’ robot investment plans examined a related question. That study concerned robotics and found a different result for stated AI plans; the two experiments should not be treated as identical tests.

How businesses can use the finding

Competitor information can prompt useful questions, but matching a rival’s spending is not a strategy by itself. A company can first identify the task it wants to improve, the cost of the proposed tool and the quality or time saving it expects to measure.

For example, a retailer considering an AI tool for customer inquiries could compare response times and error rates on a limited set of cases, including the cost of human review. It should also check how customer information is handled and whether the process works for people who need additional support.

Managers can seek evidence from businesses with similar needs while remembering that a competitor may have different data, staff, contracts or risk tolerance. Knowing that a peer invested does not show that its project succeeded.

Plans are not completed investments

The researchers measured expectations and intended allocations during the survey. A stated plan can change when companies assess budgets, skills, implementation costs or competing priorities. The paper therefore does not establish that participants went on to spend the amounts indicated.

It is also a working paper, and the results reflect the firms and countries studied. A statistically insignificant foreign-peer estimate does not prove foreign examples have no influence in every setting.

For businesses, the finding is a reminder to check assumptions about competitors against reliable evidence. The next decision is whether a specific investment improves the work the company actually needs to do.