Promotions for national grocery brands were generally associated with larger sales responses than comparable discounts on store brands, according to research using US supermarket data.

The relationship varied across products and markets, and a promotion that increases sales of one item can partly draw purchases away from another. That makes a discounted product’s sales lift an incomplete measure of whether a deal helped the whole category.

The Journal of Retailing study, by Kristopher O. Keller and Raj Sethuraman, analyzed weekly scanner records for more than 60,000 products across 30 grocery categories. The data covered over 4,000 US stores and 100 markets from 2016 to 2019.

Why brand type matters

A national brand is sold under a manufacturer’s brand across retailers. A store brand, sometimes called a private label, is associated with a retailer. Both can include products at different price points.

The researchers estimated promotion elasticity, a measure of how much product sales respond to a percentage change in a promotional price. An elasticity of minus 3, for example, implies an estimated 3% sales increase for a 1% price reduction, under the model’s assumptions. It does not mean revenue or profit increases by the same amount.

Across the sample, the average estimated promotion elasticity was about minus 3.47 for national brands and minus 2.40 for store brands. This suggests a stronger average volume response for national brands, not a guarantee that their promotions earned more profit.

Price level changed the pattern

The researchers also compared products within the higher- and lower-priced portions of each store’s category. Lower-priced national brands were slightly more responsive to promotions than higher-priced national brands. For store brands, the relationship went the other way: higher-priced items were more responsive on average.

These are averages, and the authors found considerable variation across categories and local markets. In more than 16% of the category-market comparisons, for instance, lower-priced store brands had a greater estimated response than lower-priced national brands.

The results challenge a simple assumption that a higher regular price always means a larger promotional lift. The combination of the product, brand type and market mattered in the data.

Sales lift is not the same as profit

Suppose a discount causes shoppers to buy a promoted cereal instead of a different cereal from the same store. The promoted item’s sales rise, but part of that increase is a switch within the category rather than entirely new demand.

The paper’s category-level analysis found smaller effects than its product-level estimates, consistent with some purchases shifting between products. Discounts can also reduce revenue per unit, and shoppers may stock up during a promotion and buy less later.

Retailers therefore need to consider the incremental sales across a category, the cost of the discount and any supplier contribution, as well as the individual item’s sales. MBN’s explanation of margin describes why revenue and the amount left after costs are different measures.

How to use the evidence

A retailer planning a promotion can compare similar stores or use a controlled test where feasible. Useful measures include units sold, category sales, margin after the discount, and sales before and after the promotion.

Businesses should be careful when applying the study’s averages. The data predate the pandemic and describe selected US grocery categories, not current behavior in every market. The analysis is observational, so promotions and consumer demand may both be influenced by other business decisions, even though the researchers used statistical controls.

The practical question is whether a specific offer produces enough additional value after costs. A prominent increase in one product’s sales is a starting point for that assessment, not the answer by itself.