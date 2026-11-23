Matching online prices with those in physical stores was associated with higher in-store sales at a Chinese electronics retailer, but the estimated overall effect on online sales was not statistically significant.

The findings, based on a pricing change affecting thousands of products, illustrate a trade-off for retailers deciding whether customers should see the same price wherever they shop.

Consistent prices can make comparisons easier. They can also remove discounts that previously encouraged customers to use a particular channel.

One retailer, two pricing approaches

Researchers Mengzhou Zhuang, Eric Fang and Peijian Song analyzed approximately 2.2 million daily records for 4,150 products over 18 months. Their study in the Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science was published online in December 2025 and appears in its 2026 volume.

The retailer adopted uniform online and offline prices for one group of products while retaining channel-specific prices for another. The researchers compared sales trends across these groups before and after the change, using a statistical approach known as difference-in-differences.

The comparison estimated a 3.56% increase in offline sales associated with the pricing change. The overall online estimate was positive, but the authors’ model did not identify it as statistically significant. That means the evidence was not strong enough to rule out an effect near zero using their test.

The pattern also changed over time. Online sales were initially lower for the affected products, while later quarters showed positive estimated effects. This matters for managers judging a policy after only its first few weeks.

Why a single price can change behavior

Imagine a shopper who researches a refrigerator online but wants to inspect it in a store. If the retailer charges different prices, the shopper may spend time checking which channel offers the better deal. A single price can simplify that comparison.

However, a customer accustomed to a lower online price may lose a reason to buy if it rises to match the store. Uniform pricing does not automatically mean every customer pays less: the result depends on which prices change and how shoppers respond.

The study’s customer-level analysis suggested that a minority of customers increased their activity while a larger group reduced it. The authors propose that easier cross-channel shopping and the loss of channel-specific bargains help explain these contrasting responses. Those explanations are interpretations of the data, not direct measurements of every shopper’s motivation.

What a retailer can test

A business considering a change can identify products customers regularly research in one channel and buy in another, then compare results across comparable items or locations. Sales, gross margin, returns and customer complaints may tell different parts of the story.

Managers should also document the actual price change. If an online price is increased to match a store price, an apparent channel shift may mask customers leaving altogether. If the store price falls, higher unit sales need to be weighed against the lower margin.

Our reporting on how access to competitors’ prices affected nail salons shows another way pricing decisions can respond to information. It involved a different market and should not be treated as a test of uniform pricing.

Why the result is not a universal rule

The records reflect one consumer-electronics retailer and a policy change in 2013. Products in the comparison group were subject to different ownership arrangements, and the researchers discuss the possibility that the policy affected those products too. The study was not a randomized trial and does not establish what the same change would do for every retailer today.

It also reports sales effects rather than a general guarantee of higher profit. Delivery costs, local competition, loyalty programs and the reasons customers choose each channel can all alter the calculation.