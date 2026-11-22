Shoppers who saw numerical “clinical results” claims examined fewer products and were more likely to choose an item carrying such a claim in an online skincare experiment, researchers at UCLA report.

The findings concern how shoppers interpreted particular marketing messages. They do not establish whether the products worked, or that every claim mentioning a clinical study is misleading.

Rui A and Elisabeth Honka describe the experiment in a working paper updated in November 2026. It has been circulated for discussion rather than presented as a peer-reviewed journal finding.

What shoppers saw

The researchers recruited people to choose an anti-aging moisturizer on a modified version of a beauty retailer’s website. A browser extension changed whether “clinical results” material appeared on some product pages. Participants were randomly assigned to versions with or without the claims.

The analysis included 2,366 participants and 40 products. The researchers found that access to the claims was associated with a reduction in the number of products examined and a higher likelihood of selecting a product that could carry a claim.

Participants clicked to add their choice to a wish list, rather than paying at checkout. They were paid for taking part and had a one-in-30 chance of receiving their selected product and a gift card. That incentive makes the choice more consequential than a completely hypothetical answer, but it is not the same as measuring ordinary purchases with participants’ own money.

Why percentages can be persuasive

A separate experiment varied elements of the claims. The researchers found that numerical results, rather than a reference to a clinical study on its own, drove the observed effect in their tests.

A percentage can be accurate as a description of what participants reported without proving that the product caused the result. For example, a survey of users who noticed an improvement does not by itself show what would have happened without the product.

That distinction depends on the study’s design: who was included, what was measured, whether there was a comparison group and how the result was presented. It is not possible to judge a specific product from the experiment alone.

What marketers and shoppers can check

The US Federal Trade Commission’s health-products guidance says advertisers need support for objective claims and should consider both express and implied messages. The evidence needed depends on the claim and context. The guidance also explains why individual experiences are not a substitute for appropriate scientific research.

For a business reviewing marketing copy, useful questions include whether the evidence covers the product and benefit described, whether percentages refer to subjective reports or measured effects, and whether important limitations are clear. Shoppers can look for the size and design of the study behind a claim, rather than treating a large number as proof on its own.

The experiment covers one retail setting, a specific product category and a selected group of participants. Other products, presentations and customer groups may produce different results. It adds a caution to our earlier reporting on consumer research: the way evidence is presented can affect a decision, so the quality of that evidence matters.