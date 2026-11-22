People asked to imagine a crowded setting were less willing to switch to an unfamiliar product in a series of consumer experiments, according to research published in Frontiers in Psychology.

The findings may interest retailers and restaurants deciding how to introduce new products, but the work measured participants’ stated preferences rather than tracking purchases in stores. One study also surveyed people in a university cafeteria at busy and quiet times.

Zhihao Yang, Peng Qin, Yingjie Jin and Xiaoying Wang reported the findings in a November 2026 paper. Across five studies, they examined crowding, willingness to try alternatives and circumstances in which the relationship changed.

From a crowded train to a shopping choice

In one online study, 136 participants were randomly shown an image of either a crowded or an uncrowded subway car and asked to imagine being there. They then considered replacing a facial cleanser and rated their preference for a familiar brand or one they had never used.

Participants who saw the crowded scene expressed a lower willingness to switch. The researchers used a scale from minus three, favoring the familiar brand, to plus three, favoring the unfamiliar one. Average scores were minus 0.91 in the crowded condition and 0.53 in the uncrowded condition.

Those ratings describe an imagined choice after viewing an image. They do not show that a person actually bought or avoided a product.

A cafeteria comparison had a separate limitation

Another study surveyed 99 people in a university cafeteria during busy and quieter dining periods. Participants were asked to imagine their usual ice cream flavor was unavailable and rate their willingness to buy an unfamiliar substitute.

The average willingness score was lower during the busier period: 3.45 compared with 4.92 on a seven-point scale. Participants were not randomly assigned to the dining periods, so other differences between the groups or times of day could have contributed.

Even in that real cafeteria, the choice was hypothetical. The study did not measure whether participants bought the ice cream.

When a crowd may feel different

In another experiment, the researchers compared imagined individual and shared consumption. The negative relationship between crowding and willingness to try a new restaurant was not statistically significant in the shared-consumption condition.

A further scenario compared an unpleasant crowded beach with a crowded music festival. The authors argue that how people interpret a crowd may matter, not just the number of people present.

The researchers propose that unpleasant crowding can make people more cautious about risk. Their analysis is consistent with that explanation, but it does not establish that risk aversion is the only reason for the pattern.

What a business can learn

A retailer launching an unfamiliar product could test whether clear information, samples or easier-to-read comparisons help customers evaluate it. The results should be judged using actual sales and customer feedback, rather than assuming that a crowded shop will always discourage experimentation.

Store layout, queues, product availability and the reasons people visit can all differ from the scenarios in the study. In our earlier reporting on search suggestions, researchers examined another way the shopping environment can influence whether customers find unfamiliar products.