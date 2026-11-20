Online shoppers who left without buying were more likely to purchase after receiving an offer of free shipping or free returns, while simple product reminders showed no statistically significant increase, a field experiment found.

The study, published in the journal Manufacturing & Service Operations Management in 2025, examined messages sent after customers visited an online store without completing a purchase.

Researchers Xueming Luo, Le Wang, Qingsheng Wu and Takeshi Moriguchi found that late-stage offers of free shipping or free returns increased purchase rates and the profitability of targeting in their experiment. Plain reminders did not produce a statistically significant increase in purchases.

The results suggest that a reminder may be more effective when it addresses a reason a customer hesitated. They do not establish that free delivery or returns will be profitable for every retailer.

What retargeting is designed to do

Retargeting is a way of reaching people who previously interacted with a business. An online store might send a message about an item a visitor looked at but did not purchase.

The message can remind the customer that the item exists, but it cannot by itself resolve every concern. A customer might be uncertain about delivery charges, whether a product will fit, or the cost of sending it back.

In the experiment, offers of free shipping and free returns were associated with higher purchase rates when delivered late in the shopping process. The researchers also measured the profitability of the targeting campaign, not simply the number of people who clicked.

That matters because an offer has a cost. A retailer can attract an additional order and still lose money if delivery, returns and marketing expenses exceed the profit earned on that sale.

Different shoppers responded to different offers

The researchers used additional analysis to examine whether results varied across customers and products.

Free returns were more effective among younger customers, people with less experience on the platform and shoppers considering higher-value items. Free shipping performed better among older customers, longer-tenured customers and those considering lower-priced products.

These are patterns within the study, not rules that apply to every individual. A customer’s circumstances and the store’s product range can differ from those in the experiment.

The study’s authors suggest that different offers can address different sources of uncertainty. A buyer worried about whether a higher-priced item is suitable may value an easier return; someone deterred by the delivery charge may respond to free shipping.

How retailers can test the economics

Before extending a free-shipping or return offer, a business can calculate the contribution from an additional order after product costs, delivery, handling, payment fees and likely returns. The result depends on the order value and the cost of serving the customer.

A profit margin is the share of revenue left after specified costs. Retailers should be clear about which costs are included when comparing an offer with a standard sale.

A controlled test can provide a better comparison than looking only at people who respond to a promotion. Where feasible, similar shoppers can be assigned different messages or no offer, with results tracked over a defined period.

Useful measures include completed purchases, the value of orders, returned items and net profit after the offer’s costs. Clicks and email opens can show interest, but they do not establish whether a campaign paid for itself.

Make the terms clear

Offers should describe any minimum order, eligible products, delivery limits and return deadline clearly. An attractive headline can create frustration if a customer discovers a restriction only at checkout.

Businesses also need to respect applicable privacy and marketing rules when contacting former visitors. A campaign’s financial return depends on the message reaching customers in a way they accept, as well as on the offer itself.

The experiment points to a question for online retailers: what is preventing a customer from completing an order? A targeted offer may be worth testing when it removes a specific concern and still leaves the retailer with a satisfactory margin.