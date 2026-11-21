A large discount with a demanding condition can discourage shoppers from buying a product altogether, according to research examining when promotions produce the opposite of their intended result.

The finding matters for businesses that use minimum purchases, memberships or long contracts to make offers attractive while protecting their margins. A promotion can persuade qualifying customers to buy more, but it can also make the regular price less appealing to shoppers who cannot use it.

Andong Cheng and Ashley Stadler Blank examined the problem in a 2025 Journal of Marketing Research study. An American Marketing Association discussion published in August 2026 revisited their findings and asked the authors how businesses could use them.

The cost of qualifying for a deal

A conditional promotion offers a discount only when the buyer meets a requirement. A shopper might have to buy several items, join a membership program or sign a contract to receive the advertised price.

Those requirements have costs. They can mean spending more money, accepting an unwanted commitment or taking extra time. The researchers found that the combination of a substantial discount and a high cost of qualifying could reduce total sales of the promoted product compared with offering no promotion.

Across five studies, using secondary data, field data and laboratory experiments, the authors found that some customers who would not meet the condition became less willing to buy at the regular price after seeing the discount. The cheaper price made the full price look like a worse deal.

The result is not a verdict against conditional offers. The researchers found different outcomes when qualification was easier. Their point is that the size of a discount and the burden of meeting its conditions need to be assessed together.

Why sales of the promoted product matter

A retailer could look at redemptions and conclude that a campaign worked because some customers used the deal. That measure does not capture people who saw the offer, decided they could not qualify and bought a different product or left without purchasing.

For a fuller comparison, businesses can measure total sales of the promoted product against a comparable period or a suitable control group, not just the number of discounts redeemed. They should also consider revenue and contribution after discounts, since a rise in units sold does not necessarily mean higher profit.

For example, a store might offer a lower price when customers buy several packages. If shoppers need only one package, some may view the regular price less favorably. That is an illustration of the mechanism, not a result measured for every multi-buy offer.

Testing the offer before a wider rollout

One option is to compare a promotion with a simpler qualification rule against the existing offer and a no-promotion group. A retailer might also communicate the offer only to customers who are likely to meet the condition, an approach the authors discuss in the AMA interview.

Targeting needs care: customers should understand the terms, and any use of customer data should respect applicable privacy requirements. Businesses should also consider whether excluding some shoppers changes perceptions of fairness.

A useful test tracks not only redemptions but product sales, margin, customer response and any shift to competing items. These outcomes connect promotion design to broader decisions about profit margins.

Limits of the evidence

The studies do not show that every demanding offer will fail or that every shopper interprets a discount in the same way. The value of the product, the perceived burden of the condition and the audience all matter.

A subscription offer may appeal to a customer who already intended to sign up for a year, while the same commitment may put off someone seeking flexibility. Measuring both groups can reveal whether a campaign attracts enough qualifying customers to offset any lost regular-price sales.