Business lessons delivered by text message improved knowledge and management practices in the short term among Kenyan micro-entrepreneurs, but the measured effects had disappeared a year after launch, a randomized study found.

The result highlights a practical challenge for low-cost training: getting information to business owners is different from keeping them engaged long enough to change how they work.

Muhammad Zia Mehmood of Occidental College reports the findings in a working paper dated November 2, 2026. Working papers are circulated for discussion and can change before peer review.

How the training worked

The study involved about 4,700 micro-entrepreneurs in Kenya. Around 2,820 were randomly offered access to an interactive course delivered by SMS. A comparison group received messages reminding them about their businesses but without the substantive management lessons.

The course covered marketing, advertising, pricing, recordkeeping and stock management in English and Swahili. Its roughly 150 short messages were sent through a chatbot. Participants could progress at their own pace, but had to reply to continue receiving material.

The format did not require an internet connection. That can reduce access barriers, although it does not remove the time and attention a business owner needs to use the lessons.

The short and long view

About three months after launch, the researcher found improvements in business knowledge and reported adoption of recommended practices. Younger entrepreneurs showed stronger effects on business outcomes in the short-term analysis.

At the 12-month follow-up, there were no detectable differences between groups in the measured knowledge, practices or business performance. Nearly all participants had stopped interacting with the training within five months.

The author identifies declining engagement as a likely explanation for the loss of measured effects. That interpretation is plausible, but the experiment does not establish that disengagement was the only cause. The short-term survey was also much smaller than the later follow-up, an important consideration when comparing results.

Access still had value to some owners

The researcher separately tested demand for further training by offering an additional course at different prices. Some entrepreneurs were willing to pay for access even though participation in the original course had fallen. Interest and lasting business impact are different outcomes.

The results do not show that text-message training cannot help any business. They describe one course, one set of participants and a particular delivery system. Other content, follow-up support or ways of fitting lessons into an owner’s routine could perform differently, but those alternatives were not established by this experiment.

For organizations funding business training, a useful evaluation should track not only enrollment, but also continued use, changes in business practices and outcomes over time. A program that reaches many phones may still need support that helps owners apply what they learn.

MBN’s report on marketing mentors in Uganda describes a different approach, with individual support rather than self-paced messages. The two programs were tested in different settings and should not be compared as if they were a head-to-head trial.