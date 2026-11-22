Australian consumers shown information about how lamb can be traced through the supply chain reported stronger purchase intentions in an online experiment, but a separate advertising test found no clear difference in clicks.

The contrasting results show why a favorable response to a label in a survey should not automatically be treated as evidence that it will increase sales. The research examined Australian lamb, not food products generally.

Anwar Sadat Shimul, Isaac Cheah and Elizabeth L. Jackson report the findings in Business Strategy and the Environment. The study was published on November 15, 2026, and received support through the Australian government’s Traceability Grants Program.

What traceability means

Traceability is the ability to follow a product or animal through stages of a supply chain. For livestock, records can help identify where animals have been when authorities need to respond to a disease outbreak or food-safety issue.

Australia is introducing individual electronic identification for sheep and goats. The government’s implementation plan outlines different state and territory schedules, including requirements for animals born from 2025 and broader identification requirements from 2027 in several jurisdictions.

Traceability provides information and supports the management of risks. A label describing it does not by itself prove that a particular cut tastes better or has a specific environmental or animal-welfare benefit.

A survey and an advertising test

In an online experiment, 402 participants were asked to imagine buying one kilogram of lamb and shown packaging with or without traceability information. Those seeing the information reported higher purchase intentions and a higher hypothetical willingness to pay.

The average stated amount was A$22.00 for the traceability version and A$19.66 for the comparison, a difference of A$2.34. Participants were describing what they would pay, not making a purchase, so the result is not an observed market premium.

In a separate Facebook test, two lamb advertisements ran for 13 days. Their imagery and copy were the same except for traceability information on the packaging. The researchers found no statistically significant difference in the click-through result. A click measures interest in an advertisement, not whether someone buys a product.

What businesses can take from the difference

In a survey, people have time to examine information they are asked to consider. On a social feed, attention is brief and an additional label competes with many other details. The authors suggest that these conditions may help explain the different results, although the study does not prove the reason.

The researchers also note that the survey treatment bundled traceability with explanations of its potential benefits. It therefore cannot establish which part of the message produced the response.

A food business considering a traceability claim could test whether shoppers understand it, whether it is supported by the records available, and whether it changes behavior in an actual shopping setting. Results should be judged alongside the cost of collecting, maintaining and presenting the information.

As with other advertising experiments, a useful measure depends on the decision being made. Survey responses, clicks and completed purchases answer different questions.