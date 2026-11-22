Online shoppers who rated customer-created content about a brand more favorably also tended to rate the brand itself more positively, according to a survey of 384 consumers in Pakistan.

The peer-reviewed research, published on November 17 in Management & Marketing, compared survey responses about customer content, social media advertising, influencer posts and conversations among contacts.

The findings describe associations at one point in time. They do not establish that a particular post caused a purchase or that customer content delivers a better return than advertising.

What the researchers asked

Norazah Mohd Suki and colleagues asked respondents to think about the brand from which they had most recently bought a product online. Participants then rated statements about their experiences of that brand’s social media communications and their overall evaluation of the brand.

The study also asked about their intention to recommend or discuss the brand online. Intention is not the same as an actual recommendation, and the researchers did not track purchases or advertising costs.

In their statistical model, all four communication categories were positively associated with the overall brand measure. Customer-created content had the largest modeled association. Those coefficients measure relationships in the sample; they are not percentages of extra sales or a ranking of marketing profitability.

Why customer content is different from an ad

A paid advertisement is prepared or commissioned by a business. Customer-created material can include product reviews, photos and accounts of use, although the source and any commercial relationship still matter.

A detailed review may answer questions a product description leaves open. A shopper considering a bag, for example, might look for an owner’s comments about its size or durability. That example illustrates a possible use of reviews; the survey did not test that specific purchase.

The researchers suggest that experience-based content may help people evaluate products they cannot inspect in person. They did not directly measure whether respondents found the content more credible or informative, so that explanation remains a hypothesis.

Earlier MBN coverage examined how review formats can affect shoppers’ judgments of usefulness. The question here is different: how people rated several kinds of communication alongside their brand perceptions.

A narrow sample and no proof of cause

The English-language online survey used convenience and referral sampling. Three-quarters of the 384 respondents were aged 18 to 35, and the authors caution that the sample is not representative of all Pakistani online shoppers.

Each respondent selected a brand, so the analysis covers evaluations of different brands rather than the performance of one campaign. People who already like a brand may also look more favorably on what other customers post about it. The survey cannot determine which came first.

Closely related measures also make it difficult to separate the unique role of each communication source with certainty. The authors say the size of the customer-content association should be interpreted cautiously.

What businesses can do with the finding

Rather than treating the result as a budget formula, a retailer could check whether shoppers can find recent, relevant and balanced customer feedback. It can invite honest reviews, answer recurring questions and examine whether feedback identifies problems with descriptions, delivery or product quality.

Any invitation should allow positive and negative experiences. The US Federal Trade Commission’s guidance on reviews explains restrictions on deceptive practices and incentives tied to a particular sentiment.

To evaluate a change, businesses can test it against a comparison group and follow outcomes that matter, such as completed orders, returns and customer support contacts. A strong survey association is a reason to investigate, not proof that a campaign will pay for itself.