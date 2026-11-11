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The way online reviews are organized can make them more useful to shoppers

Written by Joseph Nordqvist

Published: 12:00, November 11, 2026

Online reviews organized around specific product features were judged more useful than free-form reviews in a study that combined marketplace data with experiments.

Researchers Chunyu Li, Weiting Chen, Hua Li and Geng Cui also found that structured reviews could increase participants’ stated intention to buy. Their research in Information & Management suggests the format can make information easier to process.

The study appeared in the journal’s July 2026 issue. It measured perceived helpfulness and purchase intentions, not a universal increase in completed sales.

What makes a review structured?

A free-form review lets a customer write about a purchase in whatever order they choose. A structured review organizes comments around attributes, such as delivery, ease of use or durability. The precise categories depend on the product and platform.

For a traveler comparing hotels, separate comments about location, cleanliness and service may make it easier to find relevant information. Another customer might prefer a narrative describing the whole stay. Those are examples of format, not a claim that the study tested every possible feature.

Structure changes presentation rather than proving a review is accurate. A clearly labeled false or unrepresentative review is still misleading.

Marketplace data and two experiments

The researchers examined real review data from JD.com, then conducted two behavioral experiments. One experiment used a hotel booking scenario; another examined choices involving a digital camera.

In their tests, structured reviews were generally rated as more helpful than free-form reviews. The researchers also found differences according to product type, a reader’s expertise and what the reader was trying to decide.

The reported advantage was especially pronounced for practical products and less experienced consumers. The authors propose that the format helps readers process relevant information more easily.

That explanation is consistent with their results, but the strength of the effect may differ for entertainment products, expert audiences or formats outside the research. A participant’s purchase intention is also different from an order placed with real money.

Useful guidance for retailers

A business that collects reviews can consider whether prompts reflect the things customers genuinely need to know. A luggage retailer might ask about capacity and durability, while a software provider might ask about setup and customer support.

Prompts should leave room for experiences the business did not anticipate. A rigid form can make customers omit important complaints, and a question that steers people toward praise can undermine the value of the review.

Retailers can test changes by comparing how shoppers use the review section, whether they find answers and whether purchases are followed by returns. Any experiment should protect genuine customer feedback and avoid suppressing negative reviews.

For businesses selling through marketplaces, the platform may control much of the review interface. Our report on marketplace advertising costs explains another way platform design can affect what sellers can control.

Trust still depends on the content

Formatting does not establish whether a reviewer used the product, whether an incentive influenced the review or whether the comments reflect typical experiences. Retailers and platforms should make relevant disclosures and follow the rules in the markets they serve.

The US Federal Trade Commission provides guidance on deceptive reviews and certain incentives for positive or negative sentiment.

The study gives businesses a reason to examine how information is presented. It does not provide a reason to manipulate what customers say.

Joseph Nordqvist Avatar
Joseph Nordqvist
Joseph co-founded MBN in 2013. He holds a degree in Marketing and Publicity and completed a PGP in AI and ML: Business Applications at the McCombs School of Business. He is currently pursuing an MSc in Computer Science at the University of York.

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