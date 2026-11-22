Complaints about complicated tasks and disappointing rewards featured prominently in an analysis of negative comments about game-like shopping promotions in China.

A separate survey in the same research linked perceived design problems with frustration and weaker stated intentions to continue purchasing. The findings do not show that such features caused shoppers to stop buying.

Dongmei Hu, Ting Wang, Charles Weizheng Chen and Rui Chen report their findings in the Journal of Consumer Behaviour. The researchers examined game-like activities used during the Double Eleven and 618 shopping festivals.

What gamification adds to shopping

Gamification means using elements associated with games in another activity. A shopping app might award virtual coins for checking in, ask customers to complete tasks, or offer a chance to unlock a discount.

These features can make a promotion more engaging, but a customer must still understand what to do and what the reward is worth. A task that takes several steps can feel very different from an immediate discount at checkout.

The researchers analyzed 24,749 selected negative comments about festival activities on Taobao, Tmall and JD.com. They used automated topic analysis alongside human review to group recurring themes. Because the sample deliberately focused on negative comments, it cannot show what proportion of all users had a bad experience.

Where customers reported problems

The team identified themes including complicated interactions, rewards whose perceived value did not match the effort required, and activities that felt repetitive. They also described interruptions in the flow of an activity, such as unexpected steps that disrupt progress.

These categories are a way to organize complaints, not proof that every promotion using points or tasks is poorly designed. Customers may value the same feature differently depending on the time required and the benefit available.

A second stage surveyed 398 people who had participated in the festivals. Respondents who reported more problematic experiences also reported feelings such as frustration and perceived manipulation. The survey was conducted at one point in time and relied on self-reports, so it cannot establish which experience came first or measure actual future sales.

How a retailer can make a promotion clearer

Before launching a game-like offer, a team can check whether a customer can see the rules, the deadline and the actual value of the reward without completing the activity first. Testing the process with people unfamiliar with the promotion can reveal steps the design team considers obvious.

Retailers can also compare the time and effort required with the benefit. A clear, modest reward may create a better experience than a more elaborate offer whose conditions are difficult to follow. That is a practical design suggestion, not an intervention tested directly in this study.

The findings come from a particular market and high-intensity shopping festivals. They may not apply to everyday purchases or customers elsewhere. Businesses should test their own designs and watch completed purchases, repeat visits and customer-service complaints, rather than relying on participation counts alone.

MBN has also reported on how demanding conditions can affect a discount. The studies examine different mechanisms, but both make the effort required to use an offer a useful question for marketers.