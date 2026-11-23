Placing plant-based proteins alongside ready-to-cook meal kits did not produce a statistically clear increase in sales of the selected products in a study of 20 Belgian supermarkets.

Ten stores introduced the displays and ten comparison stores continued their usual arrangements. The result is a useful reminder for retailers testing cross-merchandising: a display that makes sense on paper still has to work within the constraints of a store.

The study in Agricultural and Food Economics, published in May 2026, used actual transactions from one supermarket chain. It did not establish that every meal-based display is ineffective.

What the stores tested

Researchers Eileen Alexander, Wendy Van Lippevelde and Hendrik Slabbinck examined a nine-week arrangement in which four plant-based protein products appeared near six ready-to-cook meal kits. Recipe leaflets suggested ways to use the products in meals.

Grouping items that work together is often called cross-merchandising. A store might put pasta beside a sauce or display batteries near a device. The intention is to make a related purchase easier to notice and understand.

The researchers measured sales of the selected protein products, not sales of the meal kits. Their data came from loyalty-card transactions, which represented about 80% of the chain’s customer base. The analysis compared five weeks before the intervention, nine weeks during it and four weeks afterward.

No statistically clear difference

Average sales of the target products rose slightly in both the intervention and comparison stores during the test. The statistical model did not detect a significant difference in the change between the groups.

A result without a statistically significant difference is not proof that the true effect was exactly zero. The sample was small, the earlier comparison period lasted only five weeks, and the analysis depended on assumptions about how the stores would otherwise have changed.

The stores also implemented the displays differently. The process evaluation identified issues including product availability, limited space and the coordination needed between departments. Those observations suggest reasons a display might fail to reach shoppers, but do not isolate a single cause of the result.

What retailers can learn from the test

Before judging a display, a retailer can check whether the items are in stock, the suggested combination is visible and staff can maintain it during busy periods. If a customer must find an extra ingredient elsewhere, the arrangement may offer less convenience than intended.

Price matters too. Shoppers need to understand the total cost of the meal, not just the price of one component. Retailers can examine units sold, revenue, stockouts and waste alongside any change in purchases of related products.

Our earlier reporting on search suggestions for unfamiliar products examined a different online experiment. Both cases show why making an option easier to find is a hypothesis to test, not a guarantee of additional sales.

The researchers recommend further testing of both the presentation and how reliably it can be carried out across stores. A larger study could also examine effects for different customers and product combinations.