Buyers facing a higher cost to change sellers searched less, while prices were highest on average, in a laboratory experiment designed to examine how barriers affect competition.

The research compared switching costs with the cost of finding alternative offers. Under the particular conditions tested, a rise in the cost of switching had a greater adverse effect on buyers’ earnings than a rise in search costs.

The results come from a simplified market with university students, not actual broadband or insurance contracts. They offer a way to think about why a lower advertised price may not be enough to persuade a customer to move.

Two different costs

A search cost is what a buyer spends to find and evaluate another offer. It can include time spent comparing prices, checking coverage or learning which features are included.

A switching cost arises when the buyer moves to the alternative. An early termination charge is one example; installation arrangements, transferring data and learning a new system can also require time or money.

A household might find a cheaper internet plan but decide the saving is too small after accounting for installation and the work of reconnecting devices. The example illustrates the mechanism; the researchers did not test a particular internet provider.

What the experimental market measured

Irene Maria Buso, Daniela Di Cagno and John Hey report the study in the Italian Economic Journal, published in October 2026. Their experiment involved 144 students at Luiss University in Rome.

Participants were assigned roles as buyers or sellers in markets of eight people, with four in each role. Sellers set prices; buyers could pay to discover rival offers and faced an additional cost if they selected a non-local seller. The experiment ran for 30 rounds after a practice round.

The researchers compared three conditions with different levels of search and switching costs. The condition with the highest switching cost had the highest average transaction prices and the slowest movement toward the price predicted by the researchers’ model.

In that condition, buyers were less inclined to begin searching. The researchers say this reduced pressure on sellers to compete on price. Their comparison applies to the particular cost levels and four-seller markets they tested.

What businesses and customers can examine

A business trying to win customers from an established supplier can look beyond the headline price. Clear information about migration, service continuity and any fees may help a prospective buyer calculate the total cost of changing providers.

For existing customers, a low cancellation rate does not necessarily mean everyone is satisfied. Some may value the service; others may find moving inconvenient. Customer interviews and transparent cancellation processes can help distinguish those possibilities.

Our earlier reporting on how price information changed nail salons’ decisions examined a separate field experiment involving businesses. Neither study supplies a universal pricing rule.

Limits of the evidence

The experiment controlled features that differ widely in real markets. Actual consumers may face loyalty rewards, service interruptions, network effects and differences in quality that were not captured by the same simple setup.

Results could also change with a different number of sellers or different cost levels. The authors argue that policymakers should examine which barrier matters in a particular market before deciding whether simpler comparison, easier switching or another intervention is likely to help.