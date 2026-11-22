Participants who could read environmental information in a digital product passport were willing to pay more for a toothbrush in a New Zealand laboratory experiment, researchers found.

The test also found that a short explanation of the passport encouraged people who had expressed less initial interest in such information to spend more time with it. The result concerns one product and a small university sample, not a predicted sales lift for retailers.

Zack Dorner, Steven Tucker, Abraham Zhang and Anna Heuber report their findings in Environmental and Resource Economics. The peer-reviewed study was published in August 2026.

What a product passport does

A digital product passport is a way to make information about an item accessible electronically, potentially through an online link or a code attached to the product. Depending on the product and rules, information can concern materials, origin, repair, recycling or environmental effects.

Giving shoppers access to detail is different from ensuring that they open or understand it. A passport may also serve repairers, recyclers and other businesses, whose needs differ from those of a person making a quick purchase.

The researchers wanted to see both whether people accessed information and whether it changed the amount they would pay. The passport in their test contained favorable environmental information about the toothbrush. It was not a test of how shoppers respond to unfavorable disclosures.

Real purchasing decisions in a controlled setting

The experiment took place at the University of Waikato in 2023 and involved 131 staff and students. Each participant received NZ$10 and could use it to buy a real toothbrush, keeping any money left over.

Participants made two pricing decisions. One was selected at random and compared with a randomly drawn price; a person whose stated maximum was at least that price bought the toothbrush. This gave participants a financial reason to consider what the item was worth to them.

A control group saw the same basic product information twice. Other participants were offered a link to a passport for the second decision. One of those groups first watched a short video explaining the passport’s purpose.

The researchers report higher willingness to pay where the favorable passport information was available. They also found that the explanation encouraged engagement among participants who had previously reported less willingness to look at such information. Willingness to pay is a measure of valuation under the experiment’s rules, not a direct forecast of store revenue.

Why access and clarity matter

A retailer deciding how to present product information can examine whether customers can find it, which questions it answers and whether it is understandable on a phone. Shoppers may need different details depending on whether they are comparing alternatives, arranging a repair or disposing of an item.

More information is not automatically more persuasive or more accurate. Environmental claims should have evidence, a clear scope and enough context to avoid implying that a single attribute describes the entire life cycle. Our earlier coverage examined how product-cost disclosures affected perceptions in a separate study.

What the experiment cannot tell a business

The participants had time to examine one product in a lab. People shopping under time pressure, comparing a range of products or encountering unfamiliar codes may behave differently. A toothbrush is also a low-cost item, so the result may not transfer to appliances or clothing.

The authors found evidence of a decrease in a subsequent environmental donation under some passport-related measures, a reminder that behavior after a purchase can move in a different direction from the purchase decision itself. They call for further field testing.

A business testing its own information page can compare completed purchases, questions and returns as well as clicks. It should also check whether the information stays accurate as suppliers, materials or repair arrangements change.