Lower-priced grocery products experienced larger percentage price increases when input costs rose, according to a US study of food purchases and retail prices. The pattern can leave households that favor cheaper products facing a different inflation rate from shoppers buying premium versions.

In a National Bureau of Economic Research working paper, researcher Kunal Sangani examined how changes in the cost of ingredients pass through to products sold at different prices. The paper calls the faster percentage increase at the lower end of a category “cheapflation.”

The research used NielsenIQ scanner data from more than 30,000 participating US retail stores between 2006 and 2023, alongside household purchase data covering about 60,000 households a year. It is a working paper, and its conclusions about food bought for home consumption should not be assumed to apply equally to every product or country.

The same increase can mean different inflation rates

Suppose a basic product costs $2 and a premium alternative costs $5. If each rises by 50 cents, the basic product increases by 25%, while the premium item rises by 10%. The dollar increase is identical, but the percentage increase differs because the starting prices differ.

The example is illustrative, not a result from a particular store. Sangani reports that when upstream input costs rose, prices of lower- and higher-priced varieties within a category often increased by similar amounts in dollars and cents. The pattern made the percentage change larger for the cheaper variety.

For coffee, the study finds that increases in the cost of agricultural coffee were passed through in similar absolute amounts across varieties. Lower-income households in the data tended to buy less expensive coffee than higher-income households, so the same pricing pattern could affect the two groups differently.

A higher percentage increase on the cheaper product does not necessarily mean that it becomes more expensive than the premium one. In the example, it remains $2.50 against $5.50. Nor does the paper establish that every seller uses the same pricing rule.

What household averages can miss

Price indexes summarize changes across many items. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics explains that the Consumer Price Index tracks changes in the prices of a market basket of goods and services, using expenditure information to determine the weight of different purchases.

Two households can buy food from the same broad category and still choose different products within it. An index that averages price changes across varieties can miss differences between the inexpensive and premium items those households select.

In the study’s disaggregated food-at-home data, prices for the lowest-income fifth of households rose 2.4 percentage points more than those for the highest-income fifth over 2021 to 2023. An income-specific measure built from more aggregated official categories showed a 0.3 percentage-point gap. These are estimates from different methods, not a comparison of the total inflation experienced by every household.

The research also suggests that price movements for the lower-income group were more volatile in the detailed data. Its estimates describe the observed sample and depend on the products and periods measured.

What retailers and shoppers can take from the study

For a retailer, a low-priced range can remain cheaper than premium alternatives while its percentage increases attract greater attention from customers watching a tight budget. Comparing changes in both cents and percentages gives managers a clearer view of how a price adjustment affects the range.

Shoppers comparing differently sized packs can look at the price per ounce, pound or other common unit as well as the shelf price. Our earlier reporting on smaller packages and sales examined another reason the amount in a package matters when comparing costs.

The paper does not measure whether a specific retailer’s decision was justified or identify one pricing strategy that will work everywhere. Ingredient costs, package size, competition, contracts and operating expenses can all differ. Its evidence points to a narrower lesson: the starting price matters when the same cost increase is expressed as a percentage.