Customer service employees assigned to meet colleagues in person one day a month handled more calls per hour after the intervention than a group who remained fully remote, according to a randomized workplace experiment.

The study followed 248 employees at one multinational company. In the period after the office-day program ended, the group assigned to monthly visits handled 7.8% more calls per hour than the fully remote group.

The National Bureau of Economic Research working paper, released in June 2026, also reports more communication among colleagues and lower employee attrition. It is a working paper, so the findings should be considered alongside the limitations of a single workplace and job type.

How the experiment worked

The researchers randomly assigned remote customer service employees either to continue working entirely from home or to attend the office together one day a month. Random assignment helped the researchers compare outcomes between groups without relying solely on employees choosing their own arrangements.

The intervention ran for nine months. The reported 7.8% difference concerns the post-intervention period, after the scheduled office days had ended, rather than an immediate increase on the first day in the office.

The researchers included Cevat Giray Aksoy, Nicholas Bloom, Steven J. Davis, Victoria Marino and Cem Ozguzel. Their results describe this customer service setting and do not prove that an identical schedule would help every team.

Employees assigned to office days spent an additional 36 minutes communicating with colleagues in the week after a visit, the researchers found. They were also more likely to report receiving feedback from a manager.

The study additionally used randomly assigned desk neighbors to examine workplace connections. Employees seated next to each other were 11 percentage points more likely to communicate afterward.

These findings are consistent with the possibility that meeting colleagues can help people exchange knowledge and get feedback. The precise mix of reasons for the measured performance difference remains difficult to establish.

What should employers measure?

Calls per hour are one useful measure in a customer service operation, but a faster call is not necessarily a better one. An employer testing a similar arrangement could also examine customer satisfaction, whether problems were resolved, employee retention and the time and cost of travel.

The authors report that attrition fell by roughly one-third in the office-day group and estimate benefits relative to costs of about five to one. That ratio is an estimate for the circumstances studied, not a financial return that other employers can assume.

Scheduling matters too. A visit may offer fewer opportunities for collaboration if team members come in on different days. Employers could make a shared day useful by planning opportunities for coaching and informal contact while protecting time for normal work.

Why a single result is not a universal policy

The employees worked in a specific customer service environment. Creative work, software development, manufacturing and other jobs have different ways to measure output and may involve different costs and benefits from meeting in person.

The experiment also does not compare monthly visits with every possible hybrid schedule. Nor does it establish that in-person work is preferable for everyone. Commute length, disability, caring responsibilities and individual preferences can change the effect of an office requirement.

A separate Swedish study of hybrid work examined employees’ reported experiences rather than this experiment’s call-handling outcomes. Together, the studies point to the value of examining both performance and working conditions when assessing a policy.