Employees who began developing ideas independently before using generative AI reported a stronger sense of ownership over the result in an experiment at H&M Group.

The study examines a question for managers using AI to develop new products or processes: employees may generate more ideas with a tool, but will they feel invested enough to advocate for them?

The researchers measured employees’ reported willingness to promote ideas, not whether those ideas were ultimately implemented or made money. The findings come from one company’s innovation exercise.

How the exercise worked

A team led by Moran Lazar and colleagues studied 403 corporate and retail employees across nine departments and 23 branches. The Harvard Business School working paper was circulated in July 2026 and has not been presented as a peer-reviewed journal article.

Participants were asked to develop ideas for using retail space in more sustainable ways. They were randomly assigned to work with GPT-4o throughout, start with AI and finish independently, or begin independently and then use AI. Each participant spent 15 minutes generating ideas and another 15 minutes selecting and explaining a proposal.

Afterward, employees rated how much they felt the final idea was theirs and how willing they were to promote it through the company’s innovation program. The reported willingness was a survey response, not a record of later advocacy.

Why the starting point mattered

The researchers found that incorporating time for independent work increased reported ownership, particularly when people generated an initial idea themselves. They also found an association between feeling ownership and being willing to champion the proposal.

That association should not be read as proof that ownership alone caused every later response. The exercise compared complete work sequences, and willingness to advocate was measured immediately afterward.

A Harvard Business School AI Institute explanation describes how ownership could also change during development. Participants sometimes added expertise to an AI-generated starting point; in other cases, AI elaboration made a human idea more generic and less connected to the person’s experience.

What managers can try

A team seeking ideas could give people time to write an initial proposal before showing them AI suggestions. It could then ask them to revise the proposal using the tool and explain which details reflect their own knowledge.

A useful comparison would track more than the number of ideas. Managers could examine whether proposals are workable, whether employees want to develop them, and whether promising ideas receive support after the exercise.

The study does not establish that this sequence is best for every task. Some work may benefit from AI-generated examples at the outset, while other projects depend more heavily on employees’ expertise and commitment.

Our reporting on how information about competitors affected firms’ technology plans examines a separate question about adoption, not idea ownership.

Limits of the findings

The experiment addressed a specific sustainability challenge at one company. A short ideation exercise cannot establish long-term innovation performance, and self-reported willingness to promote an idea may differ from what happens when employees face competing demands.

For businesses, the result makes the design of collaboration worth testing. It does not establish that AI-generated ideas are inherently worse or that independent brainstorming always produces better outcomes.